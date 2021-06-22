Miley Cyrus, Ghost, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket and Many More to Contribute to 53-Track The Metallica Blacklist Covers Album Included in Deluxe 30th Anniversary The Black Album Box Set

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 22nd, 2021 - 12:53 PM

Metallica announced a remastered deluxe box set edition of their 1991 self-titled release better known as The Black Album for its 30th anniversary, as well as The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track covers album of songs from Metallica by artists like Ghost, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket and many other major talents. Both releases are due September 10 via Metallica’s Blackened Recordings.

The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful albums of all time, featuring some of their biggest hits, including “Enter Sandman”, “The Unforgiven”, “Nothing Else Matters”, “Wherever I May Roam” and “Sad But True.” The remastered box set will include a remastered 180-gram double LP, a remastered CD, a “Sad But True” picture disc, three live LPs, 14 additional CDs and six DVDs of live performances, rough mixes and demos, among other rarities. It will also come with MP3 downloads for all of the music, guitar picks, a lyric folder, a 120-page photo book and various other bits of merchandise. The tracklist can be found below, with the pre-order link and more information available here.

Two of the covers from The Metallica Blacklist have been released so far, the first one being a cinematic version of “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring producer Andrew Watt, Elton John on piano, Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Robert Trujillo on bass and Chad Smith on drums, accompanied by a music video showing a Clint Eastwood-like figure in a Western landscape with lightning flashing behind him. The other one is a choppy take on “Enter the Sandman” by Latin pop musician Juanes with a video showing animated sand whirling magically around a bed in the dark.

Some of the other musicians involved with the covers record include Alessia Cara, Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama, Weezer, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Royal Blood, St. Vincent, White Reaper, PUP, Corey Taylor, Moses Sumney, J Balvin, SebastiAn, Portugal. The Man, Volbeat, Phoebe Bridgers, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, IDLES, Kamasi Washington and Rodrigo y Gabriela, among others. The full tracklist can be found below.

100% of profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split 50/50 between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by each of the artists featured on the album. All Within My Hands is a foundation that Metallica founded in 2017 for the purpose of giving back to the communities that have supported the band throughout their history. It focuses on fighting hunger and providing workforce education, among other related services.

The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco Enter Sandman – Ghost Enter Sandman – Juanes Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama Enter Sandman – Weezer Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX Sad But True – Royal Blood Sad But True – St. Vincent Sad But True – White Reaper Sad But True – YB Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro Holier Than Thou – The Chats Holier Than Thou – OFF! Holier Than Thou – PUP Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police The Unforgiven – Diet Cig The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash The Unforgiven – José Madero The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat Through the Never – The HU Through the Never – Tomi Owó Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas The God That Failed – IDLES The God That Failed – Imelda May My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr My Friend of Misery – Izïa My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela



The Black Album Remastered LP Tracklist:

LP One / Side One – Metallica (Remastered)

Enter Sandman Sad But True Holier Than Thou

LP One / Side One – Metallica (Remastered)

The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Don’t Tread on Me

LP Two / Side Three – Metallica (Remastered)

Through the Never Nothing Else Matters Of Wolf and Man

LP Two / Side Four – Metallica (Remastered)

The God That Failed My Friend of Misery The Struggle Within

LP Three / Side One – “Sad But True” Picture Disc – 45 RPM

Sad But True Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

LP Three / Side Two – “Sad But True” Picture Disc – 45 RPM

Creeping Death (Live) Sad But True (Demo)

LP Four / Side One – Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England – April 20, 1992 – 45RPM

Enter Sandman

LP Four / Side Two – Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England – April 20, 1992 – 45RPM

Sad But True Nothing Else Matters

LP Five / Side One – Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991

The Ecstasy of Gold Enter Sandman (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Creeping Death (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991)

LP Five / Side Two – Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991

Fade to Black (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Sad But True (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Master of Puppets (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991)

LP Five / Side Three – Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991

Seek & Destroy (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) One (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991)

LP Five / Side Four – Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991

Whiplash (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Encore Jam (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Last Caress (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Am I Evil? (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991) Battery (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28, 1991)

CD One – Metallica (Remastered)

Enter Sandman Sad But True Holier Than Thou The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Don’t Tread on Me Through the Never Nothing Else Matters Of Wolf and Man The God That Failed My Friend of Misery The Struggle Within

CD Two – Interviews: The David Fricke Tapes

Kirk / David Fricke Interview Jason / David Fricke Interview Lars / David Fricke Interview James / David Fricke Interview

CD Three – Interviews: The Steffan Chirazi Tapes

Lars / Steffan Chirazi Interview Jason / Steffan Chirazi Interview Kirk / Steffan Chirazi Interview James / Steffan Chirazi Interview

CD Four – Riffs and Demos (Disc One)

The Unforgiven (From James’ Riff Tapes) Nothing Else Matters (From James’ Riff Tapes) Sad But True (From James’ Riff Tapes) Holier Than Thou (From James’ Riff Tapes) Don’t Tread on Me (From James’ Riff Tapes) The Unforgiven (From James’ Riff Tapes II) The Struggle Within (From James’ Riff Tapes) The Unforgiven (From James’ Riff Tapes III) The God That Failed (From James’ Riff Tapes) Wherever I May Roam (From James’ Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes) Through the Never (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes) Of Wolf and Man (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes II) My Friend of Misery (From Jason’s Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (July 6, 1990, Writing in Progress) Sad But True (July 6, 1990, Writing in Progress) The God That Failed (July 6, 1990, Writing in Progress) Don’t Tread on Me (July 6, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Struggle Within (July 6, 1990, Writing in Progress) Holier Than Thou (July 6, 1990, Writing in Progress) Sad But True (July 10, 1990, Writing in Progress) Sad But True (July 12, 1990 Demo) Don’t Tread on Me (July 12, 1990 Demo) Enter Sandman (July 12, 1990 Demo) Nothing Else Matters (July 12, 1990 Demo) Of Wolf and Man (July 12, 1990, Writing in Progress) Through the Never (July 12, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Struggle Within (July 24, 1990, Writing in Progress) Wherever I May Roam (July 24, 1990, Writing in Progress) Wherever I May Roam (July 30, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Struggle Within (July 30, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD Five – Riffs & Demos (Disc Two)

Enter Sandman (August 13, 1990 Demo) Sad But True (August 13, 1990 Demo) Don’t Tread on Me (August 13, 1990 Demo) Nothing Else Matters (August 13, 1990 Demo) Holier Than Thou (August 13, 1990 Demo) Wherever I May Roam (August 13, 1990 Demo) The Struggle Within (August 13, 1990 Demo) The God That Failed (August 22, 1990, Writing in Progress) Of Wolf and Man (August 22, 1990, Writing in Progress) My Friend of Misery (August 29, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Unforgiven (August 29, 1990, Writing in Progress) Through the Never (August 31, 1990 Demo) Of Wolf and Man (August 31, 1990 Demo) The God That Failed (August 31, 1990 Demo) The Unforgiven (September 3, 1990, Writing in Progress) My Friend of Misery (September 3, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD Six – Pre-Production Rehearsals & Radio Edits

Enter Sandman (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Sad But True (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Holier Than Thou (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Nothing Else Matters (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Wherever I May Roam (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Don’t Tread on Me (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Through the Never (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Of Wolf and Man (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The God That Failed (Pre-Production Rehearsal) My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The Struggle Within (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Enter Sandman (Radio Edit) The Unforgiven (Radio Edit) Nothing Else Matters (Radio Edit) Wherever I May Roam (Radio Edit)

CD Seven – Rough & Alternate Mixes (Disc One)

So What (Early Take – October 12, 1990) Killing Time (Take 18 – October 12, 1990) Through the Never (Take 53 – October 22, 1990) Holier Than Thou (Take 9 – October 27, 1990) My Friend of Misery (Take 4 – October 27, 1990) The Struggle Within (Take 12 – November 10, 1990) Of Wolf and Man (Take 2 – December 6, 1990) The God That Failed (Take 26 – December 6, 1990) Don’t Tread on Me (Take 6 – December 15, 1990) Enter Sandman (Take 15 – January 21, 1991) Enter Sandman (Take 35 – January 21, 1991) Late Night Skynyrd Jam (January 23, 1991) The Unforgiven (139 BPM Take – January 29, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Take 19 – January 29, 1991) Sad But True (Take 36 – February 5, 1991) Wherever I May Roam (Take 3 – February 5, 1991)

CD Eight – Rough & Alternate Mixes (Disc Two)

Enter Sandman (May 13, 1991 Rough Mix) The God That Failed (May 13, 1991 Rough Mix) The Struggle Within (May 13, 1991 Rough Mix) The Unforgiven (May 14, 1991 Rough Mix) Wherever I May Roam (May 14, 1991 Rough Mix) Don’t Tread on Me (May 14, 1991 Rough Mix) Through the Never (May 14, 1991 Rough Mix) Sad But True (May 23, 1991 Rough Mix) Of Wolf and Man (June 2, 1991 Rough Mix) My Friend of Misery (June 2, 1991 Rough Mix) Holier Than Thou (June 2, 1991 Rough Mix) Nothing Else Matters (No Orchestra Mix – July 8, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Orchestra/Clean Guitar/Vocal Mix – July 8, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

CD Nine – Some Shit From Day On The Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991

Creeping Death (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Bass Solo (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Through the Never (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) The Unforgiven (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Master of Puppets (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Seek & Destroy (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Fade to Black (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991) Whiplash (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12, 1991)

CD 10 – Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento CA – January 11, 1992 (Disc 1)

The Ecstasy of Gold Enter Sandman (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Sad But True (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) The Four Horsemen (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Bass Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Justice Medley (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992)

CD 11 – Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento CA – January 11, 1992 (Disc 2)

Drum Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Guitar Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Fade to Black (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Whiplash (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Encore Jam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Master of Puppets (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Seek & Destroy (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992)

CD 12 – Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento CA – January 11, 1992 (Disc 3 + Covers + B-sides)

One (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Last Caress (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Am I Evil? (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Battery (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Encore Jam #2 (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Breadfan (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11, 1992) Stone Cold Crazy (Remastered) So What (Remastered) Killing Time (Remastered) Stone Cold Crazy (Live at Wembley Stadium, London – 1992) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at The Liebenau, Graz, Austria – September 11, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Live at Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM – August 27, 1992)

CD 13 – Live at Maimarktgelände, Manheim, Germany – May 22, 1993 (Disc 1)

The Ecstasy of Gold Creeping Death (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) The Unforgiven (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Disposable Heroes (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Bass Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Instrumental Medley (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Guitar Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) The Four Horsemen (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993)

CD 14 – Live at Maimarktgelände, Manheim, Germany – May 22, 1993 (Disc 2)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Fade to Black (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Master of Puppets (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Seek & Destroy (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Battery (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Nothing Else Matters (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Sad But True (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Last Caress (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) One (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) Enter Sandman (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993) So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22, 1993)

DVD One – A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica Outtakes

The Making of “Don’t Tread on Me” The Making of “Sad But True” The Making of “Enter Sandman” Enter Cameraman The Making of “The Unforgiven” The Making of “Nothing Else Matters” Rehearsal Day with Queen Metallica Play the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness – April 20th, 1992

DVD Two – Live at Gentofte Stadion, Copenhagen, Denmark – August 10, 1991 + Bonus Shit

The Ecstasy of Gold Enter Sandman Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Fade to Black Sad But True Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy For Whom the Bell Tolls One Whiplash Encore Jam Last Caress Am I Evil? Battery Holier Than Thou Blitzkrieg Leper Messiah Master of Puppets Am I Evil? Breadfan So What Stone Cold Crazy Am I Evil? Helpless

DVD Three – Live at Frankenhalle, Nuremberg, Germany – November 29, 1992

The Ecstasy of Gold Of Wolf and Man Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Sad But True Wherever I May Roam The Unforgiven Justice Medley Solos (Bass & Guitar) Through the Never For Whom the Bell Tolls Fade to Black Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy Whiplash Nothing Else Matters Am I Evil? Last Caress One Damage, Inc. Enter Sandman

DVD Four – Live at Festivalpark, Werchter, Belgium – July 4, 1993

The Ecstasy of Gold Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Of Wolf and Man Wherever I May Roam Disposable Heroes The Unforgiven Bass Solo Instrumental Medley Guitar Solo For Whom the Bell Tolls Fade to Black Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy Battery Nothing Else Matters Sad But True One Enter Sandman So What

DVD Five – Music Videos + Halfin’s Home Movies

“Enter Sandman” Music Video “The Unforgiven” Music Video “Nothing Else Matters” Music Video “Wherever I May Roam” Music Video “Sad But True” Music Video “The Unforgiven” Music Video (Theatrical Version)

Behind the Videos

“Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Psycho Band Pass) “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Hetfield) “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Ulrich) “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Hammett) “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Newsted) “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Final Concept) “The Unforgiven” Behind the Music Video (B-Roll)

Halfin’s Home Movies

Los Angeles, CA Moscow, Russia Oakland, CA Oakland, CA II Miami, FL Perth, Australia Jakarta, Indonesia Bangkok, Thailand

DVD Six – Wherever We May Roam

Enter Sandman Creeping Death Holier Than Thou Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Sad But True The Four Horsemen Of Wolf and Man For Whom the Bell Tolls The Unforgiven The Shortest Straw Damage, Inc. Through the Never Fade to Black Whiplash Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy Motorbreath Nothing Else Matters Wherever I May Roam Last Caress One Disposable Heroes The Thing That Should Not Be Battery So What

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado