After Theft of Tour Van Citizen Recover Equipment The Same Day

Skyler Graham November 23rd, 2021 - 6:57 PM

Among a wide variety of tours that have occurred throughout the past couple of months, multiple robberies have happened. Russian Circles, Mannequin Pussy and Metz all had their vans stolen while on tour, losing their equipment and merch. According to the PRP, Citizen is the latest victim of this theft — but they were able to recover their equipment in the same day.

The article reports that the band was able to find their equipment due to tracking devices such as AirTags. Since they quickly found their materials, they were able to resume their tour with Drug Church, Floating Room and Glitterer.

This morning, our van and trailer were stolen from our hotel. But we had a tracker in that shit and we found it and got it back. Portland, we’re on our way. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/BTwWcSJLSE — CITIZEN (@CitizenMi) November 22, 2021

This tour is set to continue with a show tomorrow in Berkeley, California (11/24), and end on Dec. 19 in Detroit. This North American journey is showcasing their recent album Life In Your Glass World, an LP that combines several subgenres within rock. In 2022, the band will join Turnstile on a North American tour alongside Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair. The tour will kick off on April 26 in Englewood, CO and end on May 26 in Washington, DC.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara