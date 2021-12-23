Lawmakers Send Letter To Live Nation Requesting Information About Astroworld Planning And Security

Home News Joe Hageman December 23rd, 2021 - 7:15 AM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed and 100s injured, federal lawmakers are opening a probe into the organizers of the concert, Live Nation. 5 lawmakers on a bipartisan committee are requesting that Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino provide information about how Astroworld was planned and operated. Among those on the committee are Carolyn B. Maloney, the chairwoman of the committee and Rep. James Comer, the Republican leader on the committee. In the letter to Live Nation, the lawmakers mention the poorly trained medical staff, poor concert layouts such as barricades that made escape difficult, security staff unable to handle the 50,000 concert goers and just an overall failure to heed warning signs that could have prevented this tragedy from happening.

The probe is specifically asking Rapino to provide contacts for those involved in security, communications and medical care at Astroworld. The committee is also asking for written answers to 8 questions related to the tragedy, including responding to reports that Live Nation withheld pay from Astroworld employees until they revised their contracts that released Live Nation from liability. Rapino has been requested to do a briefing in front of congress to discuss the safety of Astroworld and other Live Nation events. Travis Scott was not mentioned in the committees letter, they are strictly looking into Live Nation and Michael Rapino.

Travis Scott was recently dropped from the Coachella 2022 lineup due in part to the Astroworld tragedy. He also was recently involved in his first interview since the Astroworld tragedy, and in the interview he denied responsibility for the events that took place at the festival.

Photo Credit: Maurico Alvarado