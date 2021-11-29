L.A County Police Raid Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood Home

Home News Joe Hageman November 29th, 2021 - 8:04 PM

Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood estate was raided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department during their investigation of his potential sexual assaults. Manson has been all over the news recently because of this ongoing investigation, brought about by the accusations of 15 women who say he sexually abused them as well as engaged in other violent or manipulative behavior with them, such as putting them in solitary confinement. The sheriff’s department had a search warrant to look through Manson’s belongings, and they were able to seize multiple digital storage units such as hard drives.

tmeManson and his lawyers continue to profess his innocence and blame the accusations on the women wanting to take advantage of the #MeToo movement. They have maintained that the women who are accusing Manson are baseless in their claims and the women’s accusations are, in the words of his lawyer, “horrible distortions of reality.”

Manson’s legal trouble began this year after an anonymous woman accused him of rape, and after her lawsuit was initially dismissed over statute of limitation concerns, it was refiled and now has evolved in scope into this current investigation. Now with the multiple women accusing Manson of sexual assault and various other accusations, the investigation is fully underway and looking into Manson very closely, as they had enough evidence or probable cause to obtain a search warrant to conduct the raid that took place this Monday.

In spite of all this, Manson is still in the headlines for music-related news as well, as he was a featured artist on Kanye West’s album Donda. With Donda up for album of the year at the grammy’s, Marilyn Manson could potentially be in line to receive a grammy because of the new rule changes if Donda ends up winning any Grammys.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela