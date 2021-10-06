Los Angeles to Mandate Proof of Vaccination for All Indoor Concerts

Los Angeles is the latest city to pass a broad mandate requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor concerts, movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, coffee shops and more. Proof of a recent negative COVID test will no longer be an acceptable substitute to showing your proof of vaccination. According to consequence.net, the ordinance passed the council on an 11-2 vote, and is expected to take effect November 4th. “It will likely be signed the moment it touches Mayor Eric Garcetti’s desk. He came out in favor of stricter coronavirus measures last week, saying, ‘I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, firefighter.'”

LA County Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer is also in support of the ordinance, stating that “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.” The ordinance will go into effect in November, following a similar ordinance passed in New York City that went into effect this September.

Even the National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian seems to be on board with the idea of the mandate going into effect, saying “In order for the exhibition industry to fully recover, we need more people to be vaccinated. It’s pure science. The rates of shots had went quite well for a while in the U.S. and then they dropped off. We need them to keep going.”