Kanye West Invites Marilyn Manson To Halloween Sunday Service Performance

Any Kanye West fan knows the rapper is highly religious. From his 2004 “Jesus Walks” to his 2019 Jesus Is King to even legally changing his name to Ye after the most common word in the Bible, West has always been eager to show his dedication to his faith.

And on Halloween, he invited an unexpected guest to share this Christian dedication with him.

According to Stereogum, West invited Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber to perform on one of his Sunday Service performance livestreams on Halloween. The rooftop performance featured tracks from Donda — including “No Child Left Behind” and “Moon” — an album that Manson supported at its third listening party. The service appears to focus on purity, as the artists are dressed in all white and bring out a children’s choir at the end of the performance.

The heavy metal artist was also featured on Ye’s latest album, which received some criticism due to sexual assault allegations facing Manson. In September, one woman refiled her lawsuit against Manson after a judge dismissed it because of issues surrounding the statute of limitations and supposed lack of concrete details. Manson allegedly raped the anonymous woman and threatened her life.

Prior to this lawsuit, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood said that Manson had allegedly abused her for years. Wood is only one of five women to come forward with claims against him, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, personal assistant Ashley Walters and an unnamed woman also detailing allegations against the artist. This led to his label, agency and long-time manager dropping him, but Kanye has continued to work with him both in the studio and on the stage.