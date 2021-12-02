The Recording Academy Withdrawals Marilyn Manson’s Nomination For Best Rap Song

Home News Skyler Graham December 2nd, 2021 - 8:39 PM

Considering all of the controversies and allegations surrounding Marilyn Manson this year, his Grammy nominations came as a surprise. Manson was featured on Kanye West’s most recent album Donda, which was nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Initially, the Recording Academy’s CEO said that they “won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria.”

According to Stereogum, however, the Recording Academy recently withdrew the artist’s nominations. Manson’s nomination for Best Rap Song was the one removed — the article reports that he isn’t credited on the current version of “Jail” on Kanye’s album, which is currently up for the award.

Following nearly 15 women stepping forward with accusations of assault, the L.A. county police raided Manson’s home in West Hollywood and seized digital storage units such as hard drives. In September, an anonymous woman refiled her lawsuit against him after the first one was dismissed due to an expired statute of limitations. More horrific details have come out about the investigation lately, including reports that the artist allegedly had a “Bad Girls’ Room,” where he would allegedly keep the women in solitary confinement for hours at a time.” Although the investigation is not yet fully complete, withdrawing this nomination is helping bring attention to the issue.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela