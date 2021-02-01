Marilyn Manson Dropped By Loma Vista Recordings

Home News Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 6:24 PM

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by Loma Vista Recordings following several accusations of alleged abuse against the performer, including allegations from actress Evan Rachel Wood. The statement put out by the record label addressed Wood’s allegations and announced that they will be ceasing further promotion of Manson’s latest record We Are Chaos.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label said in a statement to Billboard. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Manson was accused of alleged grooming and alleged abuse against Woods and alleged sexual assault, alleged psychological abuse, and/or various forms of alleged coercion, alleged violence and alleged intimidation by at least four other women on Instagram. These allegations were supported by Manson’s former guitar and keyboard tech Dan Cleary, who was allegedly witness to acts of alleged abuse. According to the Billboard report, Manson’s name has been omitted from the website alongside any of his music releases from the label.

Wood reportedly began dating Manson when she was 18 and he was 36 and the couple were engaged for a brief period of seven months back in 2010. Back in 2016, the actress said she was “raped twice,” once by a former significant other and the other time by a bar owner, however neither were named. She also detailed her own experiences with abuse during a House Judiciary Subcommittee in 2018.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela