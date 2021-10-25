Mannequin Pussy’s Equipment and Merch Stolen While on Tour

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 3:56 PM

Although bands are going back on tour this year, sometimes their equipment doesn’t make it to every city. Last week, for example, Russian Circles‘ equipment was stolen in Chowchilla, CA. The latest victim of this theft is Mannequin Pussy, whose equipment and merch were stolen over the weekend in Akron, OH. According to the band’s Instagram post, their van and trailer with gear, merch and personal belongings were stolen outside their hotel.

In the meantime, the group is renting a minivan for the last week of the tour and announced that they will be starting a GoFundMe page soon to cover the costs that are not covered by insurance.

Kaleen Reading, the drummer for the band, posted a photo of her drum set for fans to keep a lookout: “Feeling completely powerless, but hoping maybe if this gets shared around the drum community with my absolute fucking dream drum set being so unique & recognizable, it should be pretty obvious if this is being sold or is found anywhere.”

Earlier this year, the indie rock group opened for Japanese Breakfast, before kicking off this fall tour in September. They started in Chicago and have been through several major U.S. cities since, and they are scheduled to conclude the tour in Brooklyn on Oct. 28. The tour celebrates their latest EP, Perfect. As described by mxdwn writer Alison Alber, the EP “tackles modern issues like the pressure of social media and the confusion that goes along with it.” The pressures of the online world are undeniable and for many, inescapable, but it may also provide a platform to help the band recover their lost materials.