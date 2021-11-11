Ninth Person Dies From Astroworld Injuries

Home News Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Following Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival last week, it was known that eight people died. It has now been confirmed that a ninth person, 22-year-old Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani, passed away on Wednesday due to injuries from the concert.

“This was a monumental travesty from start to finish,” Shahani’s family attorney announced on Thursday. “From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”

According to Consequence, Shahani was on a ventilator prior to her passing and suffered multiple heart attacks. Her family established a GoFundMe to cover the cost of her medical bills, which at the time of this article has raised over $62,000 of its $75,000 goal.

The eight other victims were also young, ranging in age from 14 to 27. One even younger attendee, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, remains in a coma after his father passed out and Blount was trampled in the crowd surge. Scott announced that he would pay for the funeral costs of all of the victims and is offering refunds to the attendees as well as free counseling through the therapy service BetterHelp.

Scott, Live Nation and Drake, who also performed at the show, are facing at least two lawsuits for alleged negligence. Michael Souza and Kristian Paredes, two of the attendees at the concert, are looking to claim at least $1 million from these artists and organizers who allegedly incited the crowd and ignored the dangers that occurred throughout the performance.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado