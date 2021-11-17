Astroworld Class Action Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation And Apple Music Seeks $750 Million

Home News Roy Lott November 17th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

More Astroworld festival attendees are now taking action. According to Consequence, a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 125 Astroworld festival-goers, including some family members of the ten people killed in the crowd. They are seeking $750 million in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, promoter Live Nation, and Apple Music, which live-streamed the festival.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced the news on Instagram, saying that “every individual who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated.” He will also be representing the family of Axel Acosta, who died, as well for those who “suffered broken bones, or twisted knees, or orthopedic injuries. Many have psychological injury.”

Earlier this month, two attendees filed lawsuits against Scott, Drake and Live Nation. One was Michael Souza, whose lawyer says “Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner. Kristian Paredes, also claimed that the artists “incited the crowd” that led to his injuries.

In the wake of this tragedy, artists are now taking time to make sure fans are safe and healthy. SZA stopped her show in Salt Lake City earlier this month after seeing that a fan had passed out. She urged security to give them water and spoke briefly about the tragedy, where she was also a performer. “Some may think, ‘Hey people pass out all the time.’ But people don’t die at concerts all the time,” she said to the crowd.

She also stopped her set at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas festival this past weekend after a festival-goer had passed out in the crowd.

-Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado