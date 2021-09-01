Britney Spears’ Lawyer Accuses Jamie Spears of Extortion

Home News Alison Alber September 1st, 2021 - 8:57 PM

Even though Britney Spears’ father James Spears announced a few weeks ago he was willing to step down as Britney’s conservator, the legal drama isn’t over. Yesterday, the pop stars new lawyer Mathew A. Rosengart filed a new claim against her father. In the claim the lawyer alleges James was trying to “extort” $2 million to step down from the conservatorship, according to Rolling Stone.

Rosengart further claims that James tried to use Britney’s estate to pay $1.3 million in legal fees, $500, 000 to her ex-management company and unindenfied additional payment to James, himself. In the filling Rosengart claims that Spears’ father already “reaped” millions from the pop singer’s estate, Rosengart calls it “blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments” and “a non-starter.”

Further on, her lawyer asks for a professional accountant to replace James as conservator of Britney’s estate. The filling reads, “Mr. Spears has no right to condition his departure on improper and extortionate demands for payment or blanket immunity. Instead, the only honorable, decent, and humane course of action is for Mr. Spears to resign now.”

Britney’s fight against her conservatorship has taken a long time, and was well documented throughout the media, thanks to the #freebritney movement that gained more and more momentum this year. Just a few weeks ago, Britney Spears’ housekeeper filed a battery complaint about the pop star, which her lawyer called “overblown sensational tabloid fodder.” However, as revealed today, she will not be charged in this case, due to the lack of evidence that the incident has actually occurred. There was also a lack of injury of the housekeeper, according to the Associated Press.