Kanye West Explains Decision To Unite With Marilyn Manson, Discusses Cancel Culture And More In New Interview

Home News Aaron Grech November 7th, 2021 - 8:31 PM

There’s hardly been a day without controversy in the past decade of Kanye West’s career, with his latest interview on Drink Champs attracting further attention on his life and recent collaborations. During the interview West doubled down on some of his biggest controversies of the last couple of years, including his support for Donald Trump, and the inclusion of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on Donda‘s “Jail 2.”

The inclusion of DaBaby and Manson were particularly controversial as both are facing heavy scrutiny for different reasons. DaBaby has received intense amount of criticism for a series of comments that have been described as homophobic, while Manson is currently facing several accusations of alleged sexual abuse by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, personal assistant Ashley Walters and an unnamed woman.

West continues to collaborate with Manson publicly, despite Manson’s manager and agents dropping him amid the allegations. During Drink Champs West spoke about cancel culture and the #MeToo movement, while casting doubt on whether certain situation can be classified as sexual misconduct.

“All the #MeToo… like, when I sit next to DaBaby and Marilyn Manson … for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song,” West explained in the interview. “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just, control. This is Nineteen Eighty-Four mind control that we in. And mob mentality.”