In Memoriam: 2021

After 2020, the world at large was desperate for any glimpse of optimism, the Covid-19 pandemic has now taken more than 5.3 million deaths globally. The virus has continued to claim the lives of beloved musicians such as Black Train Jack’s Rob Vitale, Milli Vanilli’s John Davis, hip hop/R&B record producer Chucky Thompson, The Skull’s Eric Wagner and Hot 8 Brass Band’s Bennie Pete. Cancer also took many lives this year, including musical legends like Leonard Hubbard of The Roots, Tim Bogert of Beck and Eléa Tenuta of Heavy Vegetable. As we usher in 2022, let us remember the many names in music that were taken from us.

Gerry Marsden – September 24, 1942-January 3, 2021

Gerry and The Pacemakers’ beloved frontman Gerry Marsden passed away earlier this year on January 3. He was 78 years old when he succumbed to a heart infection. The Liverpool-based band shared famed manager Brian Epstein with The Beatles; the group proved influential during their time for their many contributions to the 1960s Merseybeat scene.

Eléa Tenuta – June 7, 1942-January 9, 2021

Heavy Vegetable and Thingy vocalist Eléa Tenuta passed away on January 9 this year after battling breast cancer. Fellow band member Rob Crow broke the heartbreaking news on Twitter. Both bands reached influential status because of Tenuta and her undeniable musical talent.

Marsha Zazula – April 21, 1952-January 10, 2021

Co-founder of Megaforce Records, Marsha Zazula passed away back in January of this year. She was 68 years of age. Megaforce Records was first established by Marsha and her husband Jon Zazula; the record label was undoubtedly influential in the metal scene as they released Metallica’s first two albums as well as records by Anthrax, Testament and Vio-lence.

Sylvain Mizrahi – February 14, 1951-January 13, 2021

New York Dolls’ Sylvain Mizrahi, also known as Sylvain Sylvain, passed away in mid-January after a nearly three year battle with cancer. He was 69 years old. Mizrahi was multi-talented and musically gifted, playing piano, guitar and lending his songwriting skills to the group’s projects.

Tim Bogert – August 27, 1944-January 13, 2021

Cancer took yet another life with the talented Tim Bogert. He was 76 years old when he succumbed to the disease. He was the bassist for multiple groups including Bogert & Appice, Beck, Cactus and Vanilla Fudge, the latter of which he was a founding member alongside vocalist Mark Stein.

Harvey Phillip Spector – December 26, 1939-January 16, 2021

Harvey Phillip Spector, better known as Phil Spector, died in prison on January 16 at the age of 81. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he died of natural causes. Spector was the producer behind many rock & roll legends like The Beatles, The Ramones, The Beach Boys and more. He was later inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame in 1980.

Hilton Valentine – May 21, 1943-January 29, 2021

The Animals’ Hilton Valentine passed away on January 29. He was 77 years old and no cause of death was announced at the time. Valentine notably had been playing guitar since the age of 13 and was recruited to join the critically acclaimed rock band only 7 years later.

Sophie Xeon – September 17, 1986-January 30, 2021

British producer and musician Sophie Xeon passed away in late January after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece. She was only 34 years of age. Xeon proved to be an influential figure in the house and electronic genres throughout the 2010s, even inspiring Charli XCX.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Aaron Wegelin – Died February 2, 2021

Elf Power’s Aaron Wegelin passed away in early February of this year. Aaron was talented both on stage and off, after leaving Elf Power in 2004, Wegelin began pursuing his other passion, culinary arts. He specialized in Asian cuisine which delighted his former band mates and earned him the title of “master chef.”

Mary Wilson – March 6, 1944-February 8, 2021

Founding member Mary Wilson of legendary Motown group The Supremes passed away on February 8. She was 76 years of age. Her musical talent will forever be engrained in the public memory with groundbreaking hits like “Stop! In The Name Of Love” which has proven itself to be a timeless record.

Armando Anthony Corea – June 12, 1941-February 9, 2021

Jazz legend Armando Anthony Corea, professionally known as Chick Corea, passed away earlier this year due to a rare form of cancer. His 50-year-long musical career included collaborations with other famous names in jazz such as Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Mann and Miles Davis. He also branched outside of jazz, working with R&B singer Chaka Khan.

Miles Seaton – Died February 17, 2021

Akron/Family’s co-founder Miles Seaton passed away in mid February after a tragic car crash. He was 41 years old and was survived by his wife Leanne Pedante. His bandmates have created an online memorial to honor Seaton’s musical contributions and celebrate his life.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Mark Anthony Morales – February 19, 1968-February 18, 2021

Mark Anthony Morales, known professionally as Prince Markie Dee, passed away on February 18 this year, just a day before his 53rd birthday. Morales was best known for his contributions to The Fat Boys, a New York hip hop trio that was influential throughout the ‘80s.

Ian North – March 24, 1952-February 28, 2021

Milk N’ Cookies’ Ian North passed away back in late February. He was 68 years old and died after a heart attack. North lent his talent to multiple genres including but not limited to dance & electronic, pop, folk, new wave and rock.

Michael Gudinski – August 22, 1952-March 1, 2021

Mushroom group founder, Michael Gudinski passed away in early March in his sleep. He was 68 years old. Gudinski touched the hearts of many musicians such as the Foo Fighters, Kylie Minogue, Midnight Oil, Garbage and Bruce Springsteen.

Neville O’Riley Livingston – April 10, 1947-March 2, 2021

The Wailers co-founder, Neville O’Riley Livingston, known professionally as Bunny Wailer, passed away on March 2. He was 73 and succumbed due to complications with a stroke. Bunny was undeniably influential in the reggae scene, founding The Wailers with the legendary Bob Marley.

Alan Cartwright – October 10, 1945-March 4, 2021

Procol Harum’s Alan Cartwright died earlier this year back in March. He was 75 years old and died due to stomach cancer. The band’s 1972 release In Concert with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra was a hit, reaching top 10 in the U.S and Canada.

Lou Ottens – June 21, 1926- March 6, 2021

Sound engineering pioneer, Lou Ottens, passed away on March 6 this year at the age of 94. He led the team that went on to develop the cassette tape and later the compact disc; without his genius, music would never have been the same.

Lars-Göran Petrov – February 17, 1972-March 7, 2021

Entombed and Entombed A.D’s Lars-Göran Petrov passed away on March 7. He was only 49 years old and succumbed after a battle with cancer. He was undoubtedly talented and inspirational within the death metal scene.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Matt Miller – 1987- March 17, 2021

Titus Andronicus’ Matt “Money” Miller passed away on March 17 this year. He was only 34 years old, his death was only described as “sudden and untimely.” Miller contributed to many of the group’s albums including The Monitor, The Most Lamentable Tragedy and Home Alone On Halloween.

Corey Steger – Died March 17, 2021

Corey Steger of Underoath passed away tragically in mid March this year after a fatal car accident. He was only 42 and is survived by his wife and two young children. Steger lent his talented vocals and guitar shredding to the band’s first two albums Acts Of Depression and Cries Of The Past.

Dan Sartain – August 13, 1981-March 20, 2021

Dan Sartain Of Plate Six passed away at the age of 39 on March 20. He will be remembered both for his band’s contributions as well as his solo career in which he explored multiple genres such as punk rock, the blues and rockabilly. The late singer also toured with The White Stripes and The Hives.

Tavish Maloney – Died March 25, 2021

Oso Oso’s Tavish Maloney passed away on March 25 at the age of 24. The cause of death was not revealed but his life and talent will be remembered by the many hearts he had touched. The late guitarist was known to “[have] enormous positive energy” and “[to be] a light in the room.”

Rob Vitale – Died March 28, 2021

Frontman of Black Train Jack and Nine Lives, Rob Vitale, passed away in late March of this year due to complications with Covid-19. He will be remembered for his contributions to the New York hardcore scene with BTJ’s albums No Reward and You’re Not Alone.

Morris Dickerson – August 3, 1949-April 2, 2021

Morris “B.B.” Dickerson passed away in early April this year after a long battle against an illness. He was 71 years old. Dickerson will be remembered as the bassist and co-founder of War which was a pioneer of funk, rock and soul genres.

Earl Simmons – December 18, 1970-April 9, 2021

Earl Simmons, professionally known as DMX, passed away on April 9 after being placed on life support following cardiac arrest. He was 50 years old. The rapper was well known for his debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot which was released in 1998.

Norman Russell Young – February 23, 1946-April 14, 2021

Normal Russell Young, professionally known as Rusty Young, passed away in mid-April this year. He was 75 years old and succumbed to a heart attack. He was a multi-talented songwriter and instrumentalist who will be remembered for his musical contributions to the country-rock band Poco.

Mike Mitchell – April 16, 1944-April 16, 2021

The Kingsmen’s Mike Mitchell tragically passed away on his 77th birthday this year. Mitchell’s musical talent has proven undeniably unforgettable as his guitar playing on the band’s 1963 hit “Louie Louie” is an enduring classic.

Jim Richard Steinman – November 1, 1947 – April 19, 2021

Jim Steinman, multi-talented singer, songwriter and record producer, passed away on April 19 at the age of 73. His work continues to be preserved and revered with hits like Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and Air Supply’s “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.”

Leslie Richard McKeown – November 12, 1955-April 20, 2021

Bay City Rollers’ Leslie McKeown passed away on April 20 at the age of 65. No cause of death was announced but members of his close family said it was sudden. He will be remembered as the frontman of the band which became a teen sensation for its hits like “I Only Want To Be With You”, “Money Honey” and “Saturday Night.”

Gregory Edward Jacobs – August 25, 1963-April 22, 2021

Digital Underground’s Gregory Edward Jacobs, better known as Shock G, passed away in late April. He was 57 years old and died of an accidental overdose. His musical talent is undeniable given the popularity of the group’s 1990 hit “The Humpty Dance.”

Anita Louise Lane – March 18, 1960-April 28, 2021

Anita Lane passed away on April 28, 2021. She was known for her solo career as well as her collaboration with Australian-based bands Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds as well as The Birthday Party. Her songwriting skills are preserved through tracks like “From Her To Eternity”, “Kiss Me Black” and “Stranger Than Kindness.”

John Frederick Hinch – June 19, 1947-April 29, 2021

John Hinch passed away in late April this year. His cause of death has not been officially announced. Hinch will be remembered for his top notch drum playing on Judas Priest’s debut album Rocka Rolla which was released in 1974.

Pervis Staples – 1935-May 6, 2021

The Staples Singers’ co-founder Pervis Staples passed away in early May this year. He was 85 years old and the cause of death is unknown. The group’s musical talent and influence was acknowledged and honored following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999.

Peter Ventantonio – June 11, 1970-May 13, 2021

Peter Ventantonio, known professionally as Jack Terricloth, passed away in mid-May this year. He was 50 years old; his sister had said he succumbed due to cardiovascular disease. His band World/Inferno Friendship Society was responsible for the rise in cabaret-punk which blends theatrical and musical talents.

John Davis – August 31, 1954-May 24, 2021

Musician John Davis passed away in late May due to complications related to Covid-19. He was 66 years old. Davis was as one of the vocalists behind Milli Vanilli, a R&B pop duo that rose to fame in the 1980s. He will also be remembered for his 1990 solo record Still Be Loving You.

Billy Joe Thomas – August 7, 1942-May 29, 2021

Billy Joe “B.J” Thomas passed away in late May at the age of 78. He had succumbed to stage four lung cancer which he had been diagnosed with in March. He will be remembered for his iconic 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.” He was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014.

Timothy Jerome Parker – October 7, 1971-June 18, 2021

Timothy Jerome Parker, known professionally as Gift Of Gab, passed away in mid-June. He was 50 years old and died of natural causes. Parker will be remembered for his work with Blackalicious, a rap duo that came to prominence in the ‘90s.

Bryan St. Pere – April 2, 1969-June 29, 2021

Hum’s Bryan St. Pere passed away in late June at the age of 52. His death was described as “sudden and unexpected.” Hum and St. Pere were influential in the alternative rock scene in Illinois with their albums You’d Prefer An Astronaut and Downward Is Heavenward.

Marcel Theo Hall – April 8, 1964-July 16, 2021

Marcel Theo Hall, professionally known as Biz Markie, passed away in mid-July due to complications with diabetes. He was 57 years old. Hall will be remembered for his 1989 single “Just a Friend” which was an international hit, making the top 40 hit list in multiple countries.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Peter Rehberg – June 29, 1968-July 22, 2021

Peter Rehberg, the founder of record label Editions Mego, passed away in late July due to a heart attack. He was 53 years old. In addition to being a successful record producer, Rehberg also released music under the stage name Pita; he will be remembered for the contributions he made to the electronic music genre such as his 1996 album Seven Tons For Free.

Nathan Jonas Jordison – April 26, 1975-July 26, 2021

Nathan Jonas Jordison, better known as Joey Jordison, passed away on July 26 at the age of 46. He passed away in his sleep but the cause of death was not specified. Jordison will be remembered as the founding drummer for Slipknot, contributing his musical talent to the metal genre over several decades.

Joe Michael Hill – May 19, 1949-July 28, 2021

Joe Michael Hill, professionally known as Dusty Hill, passed away in late July 28. He was 72 years old and his cause of death was not officially announced. Hill was the bassist for ZZ Top, the beard-rock band was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame in 2004.

Dennis Thomas – February 9, 1951-August 7, 2021

Dennis “D.T.” Thomas passed away in early August. He was 70 years old and passed away in his sleep. Thomas lent his musical talent to the iconic Grammy award winning R&B group Kool & the Gang, playing saxophone, flute and percussion for the band’s many albums.

Carl Edward Thompson Jr. – July 12, 1968-August 9, 2021

Carl Edward Thompson Jr., known professionally as Chucky Thompson, passed away on August 9 this year. He was 53 years old and died due to complications from Covid-19. Thompson worked on multiple hip hop, R&B and pop songs over the years including The Notorious B.I.G’s hit single “Big Poppa” and Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home.”

Kyle Huston Hoover – December 14, 1986-August 12, 2021

Kyle Hoover passed away on August 12 this year, he was only 34 years old. He will be remembered for his musical talent and for his contributions to the numerous bands he played with including Ganglians, Tiaras, Fine Steps, Friendless Summer and Part Human.

Nanci Griffith – July 6, 1953-August 13, 2021

Folk and country singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith passed away in mid-August at the age of 68. She had a forty year long career in which she tested the boundaries of country and folk music, eventually earning a Grammy award for her 1993 album Other Voices, Other Rooms.

Eric Wagner – April 24, 1959-August 22, 2021

Frontman of The Skull Eric Wagner passed away on August 22 this year due to Covid-19 induced pneumonia. He was 62 years old. Wagner will be remembered for his contributions to the metal genre. He was also a member of the doom metal band Trouble.

Brian Travers – February 7, 1959-August 22, 2021

Brian Travers passed away on August 22, 2021 at the age of 62. He succumbed to brain tumor which he had been battling for quite a bit of time. He will be remember as a talented and musically gifted saxophonist, lyricist and founding member of UB40.

Charles Robert Watts – June 2, 1941-August 24. 2021

The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts passed away in late August this year at the age of 80. Watts was a tenured member of the Rolling Stones, having joined in 1963. He had a passion for music, even branching out into the jazz genre with his very own group called the Charlie Watts Quintet.

Lee Perry – March 20, 1936-August 29, 2021

Lee “Scratch” Perry passed away on August 29, 2021 at the age of 85. He was such an influential figure in his home country that the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, announced the news of his death. Perry will be remembered for the work he did as a singer and record producer, releasing his hit “People Funny Boy” as well as working on music for Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Susan Anway – Died Early September 2021

Susan Anway passed away in early September this year. Her age is unknown but she passed away due to complications with Parkinson’s Disease. She will be remembered for lending her vocals to The Magnetic Fields’ first two albums The Wayward Bus and Distant Plastic Trees.

Bennie Pete – 1976-September 6, 2021

Bennie Pete passed away on September 6 this year due to complications with Covid-19. The musician was only 45 years old. He will be remembered for his talent and influence within the New Orleans music scene with his group Hot 8 Brass Band which explored multiple genres including funk, hip hop and world music.

Richard Harold Kirk – March 21, 1956-September 21, 2021

Richard H. Kirk passed away in late September this year at the age of 65. Kirk will be remembered for his contributions to Cabaret Voltaire, an influential English band that spanned many different genres including industrial, post-punk, electro, techno and EBM.

Olivier Libaux – May 5, 1964-September 29, 2021

Olivier Libaux passed away on September 29 this year at the age of 57. His cause of death was not formerly announced. Libaux will be remembered as the co-founder of French cover band Nouvelle Vague which primarily explored new wave, lounge and bossa nova music genres.

Andrea Meyer – 1969-October 13, 2021

Andrea Meyer, professionally known as Nebelhexë, tragically passed away after a bow and arrow attack in Norway that killed four other people. She was 52 years old. Meyer will be remembered for her contributions to the metal and folk genres.

Benjamin Vallé – February 8, 1974-October 27, 2021

Benjamin Vallé passed away in late October at the age of 47. His cause of death has not been formally announced. Vallé’s memory will be preserved by the musical talent that he lent to post-punk band Viagra Boys and hardcore punk band Nine.

Terence Wilson – June 24, 1957-November 6, 2021

Terence Wilson, also known as Astro, died due to a “short illness” on November 6, 2021. He was 64 years old. UB40 also lost Brian Travers in late August this year. The band was extremely influential in the reggae, pop and dub genres, releasing albums such as Labour Of Love and Guns In The Ghetto.

Adolph Robert Thorton Jr. – July 27, 1985-November 17, 2021

Adolph Thorton Jr, known professionally as Young Dolph, passed away after being shot at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee. The rapper will be remembered for his rise to stardom with his 2008 mixtape Paper Route Campaign and later with his 2016 debut studio album King Of Memphis which made it on the Billboard 200 chart at number 49.

Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby – June 15, 1972-November 19, 2021

Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, professionally known as Hank Von Hell, passed away in mid-November at the age of 49. He will be remembered for his contributions to Turbonegro, Norwegian “deathpunk” band that explores multiple genres including glam rock, punk rock and hard rock. Their albums notably include Never Is Forever and Scandinavian Leather.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Steve Bronski – February 7, 1960-December 7, 2021

Steven William Forrest, professionally known as Steve Bronski, passed away in early December this year at the age of 61. His cause of death was not disclosed. Forrest will be remembered for his contributions to the synthpop trio Bronski Beat that paved the way for future LGBTQIA+ artists.

Robert Michael Nesmith – December 30, 1942-December 10, 2021

Robert Michael Nesmith passed away on December 10 this year at the age of 78. His reported cause of death was heart failure. Nesmith was the multi-talented vocalist, guitarist and co-founder of The Monkees. The band had previously lost bassist and keyboardist Peter Tork in 2019 and frontman Davy Jones in 2012.

Leonard Nelson Hubbard – 1959-December 16, 2021

Leonard Hubbard, also known as Hub, passed away in mid-December this year at the age of 62. He succumbed to a rare form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. He will be remembered as the musically gifted bassist for The Roots who released successful albums like Things Fall Apart and The Tipping Point.

Billy Conway – December 18, 1956-December 19, 2021

Billy Conway tragically passed away one day after his 65th birthday. The cause of death was determined to be cancer. Conway’s memory will be preserved by the many albums of Massachusetts-based alternative rock band Morphine including Cure For Pain, Yes and Like Swimming.