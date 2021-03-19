RIP: Former Underoath Guitarist Corey Steger Dies In Car Accident

Home News Sara Thompson March 19th, 2021 - 9:02 PM

Former guitarist and vocalist Corey Steger of Underoath tragically passed away this week. The artist was in a fatal car accident on Wednesday, March 17, and his passing leaves behind his wife and two children.

Members of Underoath posted a somber Facebook message indicating their admiration for Steger, writing, “Yesterday we received news that shook us. Our friend and founding Underoath member Corey Steger died suddenly this week. He was an uncommonly caring person. He was constantly striving to be a better version of himself not just for himself but to be the best example of God’s love to his wife and two children who he loved more than anything. We would not be who we are without him, period. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Godspeed, Corey.”

The news was announced by former lead singer Dallas Taylor on Thursday, March 18. Steger was part of Underoath for a period of three years, from 1998-2001, and worked on the band’s first two albums, Act Of Depression and Cries Of The Past.