RIP: Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Dead At 36

Home News Aly Rowell November 17th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Rapper Young Dolph was killed this afternoon as he was shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis. According to the owner, Maurice Hill, the rapper was hit by someone who came in the store. He was shot twice before the suspect fled the scene.

Born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., Young Dolph’s early years were spent in Chicago. His family then moved to Memphis, where he would be based until his death.

Young Dolph grew to prominence when he released his 2008 mixtape Paper Route Campaign. The piece was met with positive reception from the the rapping world, culminating in the rapper creating his own independent label. The label, aptly named Paper Route Empire, featured artists like Paper Route Woo and Key Glock. In 2014, rapper Yo Gotti offered Young Dolph a record deal at his label, Epic Records, but he declined, choosing to remain independent.

This move did not hurt his career. Young Dolph was subsequently featured in O.T. Genasis’s mega hit “Cut It”. At the time of his death, Dolph had just released an album, Dum and Dummer 2, and a recent music video for the track “Talking To My Scale” in September.

The rapper’s death shook the internet, with the news trending to #1 on Twitter.

RIP, Young Dolph.

Photo: Press Image