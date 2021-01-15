RIP: Vanilla Fudge Bassist Tim Bogert Dead From Cancer at 76

Home News Anna Scott January 15th, 2021 - 3:49 PM

Tim Bogert, bassist for Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, has tragically passed away from cancer at 76 on Wednesday, January 13. Bogert was celebrated for his legendary skills on bass, playing for the band Vanilla Fudge, which he co-founded in 1967 with friend and vocalist Mark Stein.

Bogert was born in 1944, hailing from New York City. He began his career in the early 1960s before founding Vanilla Fudge, known colloquially as The Fudge, with Stein in 1967. Quickly, the band found much success after landing a Top 10 hit with their psychedelic rock version of The Supremes’ Motown classic, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On.” The band is renowned for its linking of psychedelic rock to what later developed into heavy metal. Vanilla Fudge are also big fans of the Beatles and covered many of their songs, including “Ticket to Ride” and “Eleanor Rigby.”

After releasing five studio albums, the band broke up in 1970 – although but not for long – and since then have reunited often to create more music and tour. Bogert retired from touring with the band in 2009, however Vanilla Fudge continues to play concerts.

Bogert additionally formed the band Cactus with Fudge drummer Carmine Appice in 1970 after the Fudge’s initial break-up. Bogert continued to play with more musicians, including the legendary Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir.

Bogert will surely live on amongst friends and in the music industry as one of the greatest of his time in rock ‘n’ roll. In Vanilla Fudge’s Facebook post announcing the musician’s passing, Stein writes, “Tim Bogert wowed the world with his incredible bass playing and undoubtedly was a powerful influence on many of the great bass players that came after him. I will miss him.”

Listen to Vanilla Fudge’s “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” here: