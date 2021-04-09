RIP: DMX Dead at 50 Following “Catastrophic Cardiac Arrest”

Home News Kaido Strange April 9th, 2021 - 10:49 AM

Rapper DMX (Earl Simmons) has died at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side. DMX died from complications of a drug overdose and cardiac arrest, followed by being placed on life support for the past few days, as previously reported.

His family released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The hospital has also released the following statement:

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

DMX was widely known for his big hits such as “Ruff Ryders Anthem”, “Party Up (Up In Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya”. DMX filled the gap after the lost of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac’s death in the hardcore rap scene. He became a breakthrough commercial worldwide success.

DMX works were released by Def Jam Records who’ve released the following statement upon the announcement of his passing:

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl “DMX” Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”