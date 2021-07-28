ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

Home News Alison Alber July 28th, 2021 - 1:00 PM

Another sad day in the music world. Bass is Dusty Hill of the famous beard-rock band ZZ Top has passed away. He was 72. The Texas band announced the death of their long-time bassist on their social media. It is unclear why the beloved bassist died.

The band writes, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’” They add, “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

The trio was currently on tour, when they announced on Friday that Hill would take a break from playing live, according to TMZ. The band officially cited hip problems as reason for his departure. The remaining members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons wished him a speedy recovery and explained that they would still continue their tour.

While Bill Gibbons founded the band, Hill and Beard joined shortly after. Ever since then the band has released several albums, had classic hit songs like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” The trio, especially Hills and Gibbons were often recognized by their long blonde beards. Ironically, the only member with Beard in his name has none.

In 2004 the band got rightfully inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.