RIP: Michael Nesmith Of The Monkees Dead At 78

Benny Titelbaum December 10th, 2021 - 4:55 PM

Michael Nesmith, the legendary vocalist, guitarist and co-founder of The Monkees has passed away at the age of 78. According to Consequence, a representative of the band stated that the cause of Nesmith’s death was heart failure.

Nesmith’s family provided a statement following the tragic news stating, “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Micky Dolenz, the drummer and vocalist for the band, took to Twitter writing a heartfelt statement. “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick,” wrote Dolenz. “I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.”

Micky pic.twitter.com/xe8i5jmNgL — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) December 10, 2021

Back in 2019, Peter Tork, a co-founding member of The Monkees, passed away at the age of 77 due to a rare cancer called adenoid cystic carcinoma. Seven years prior to Tork’s death, The Monkees frontman Davy Jones died of a heart attack at the age of 66. Following Nesmith’s death, Dolenz is the last living member of the iconic ‘60s pop-rock band.