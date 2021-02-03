RIP: Drummer Aaron Wegelin of Elephant Six Band Elf Power Has Died

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 3:41 PM

Aaron Wegelin, a member of the indie rock outfit Elf Power, has passed away according to a post by the band on their official Facebook. Wegelin performed on five of the band’s records from 1996 to 2004, beginning with the album When The Red King Comes and ending with Walking With The Beggar Boys.

Wgelin decided to pursue the culinary arts following his exit from Elf Power and specialized in Asian cuisine according to Elf Powers’ statement. The group also said that Wegelin visited Georgia recently and re-recorded a 1997 demo, which will be featured as a bonus track on the group’s upcoming album.

“Aaron’s drumming on the records and live was tasteful and nuanced; he knew when to hold back and tap along lightly and when to ferociously beat the shit out of the drums, often in the same song! I’ll miss his giggly laugh when he would get excited, his delicious meals, and his generous and kind spirit. We love you and miss you old friend,” the band wrote.

As a member of the Elephant Six collective alongside the Apples in Stereo, Beulah, Circulatory System, the Minders, Neutral Milk Hotel, of Montreal and the Olivia Tremor Control, Elf Power were noted for their 1960s psychedelic pop influences. The Elephant Six logo was notably affixed to many of these bands recordings, which achieved a strong following during the 1990s. Elf Power’s latest studio album Twitching in Time came out in 2017 via Orange Twin Records, a label under the Elephant Six collective.