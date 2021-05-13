RIP: Pervis Staples of The Staples Singers Dead at 85

Home News Roy Lott May 13th, 2021 - 10:05 PM

Co-founder and member of the legendary band The Staple Singers Pervis Staples has sadly passed away. Staples’ death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by Adam Ayer, a member of Mavis Staples’ management team. According to Pitchfork, Staples died at his home in Dolton, Illinois on May 6 with the cause of death still unknown. He was 85 years old.

Sister Mavis Staples issued a statement to Rolling Stone about her late brother. Pervis was one of a kind—comical and downright fly. He would want to be remembered as an upright man, always willing to help and encourage others. He was one of the good guys and will live on as a true Chicago legend.”

She also mentioned that Pervis used to hang out with Sam Cooke, Lou Rawls, and Jerry Butler during his youth. “Pervis and the guys would stand under the lamp posts in the summertime singing doo-wop songs.”

The Staple Singers were formed by their father Roebuck “Pops” Staples in 1948. Pervis served as the frontman with his three sisters Mavis, Cleotha, and Yvonne and bandmates. The family band is best known for their hits “Respect Yourself,” “If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me),” “Let’s Do It Again,” and more.

The Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.