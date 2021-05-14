RIP: The World/Inferno Friendship Society Frontman Jack Terricloth Dead at 50

Home News Krista Marple May 14th, 2021 - 5:58 PM

Jack Terricloth, well-known frontman for World/Inferno Friendship Society, passed away today at the age of 50. The cause of death for the musician has not yet been disclosed. World/Inferno Friendship Society has already taken to their Facebook page to address the loss.

“We are devastated to say that our guiding spirit, instigator, inciter—the person who, to most of us, lived under the name Jack Terricloth—has left us for the astral plane. We will be working on plans for a celebration for his extraordinary life. For now, we want to thank Jack for inspiring this remarkable community—something more than simply band, family or scene—which changed the lives of so many people in ways which are hard to articulate, and which is perhaps the most enduring part of his legacy. Please raise a glass of your choice in his memory; we shall not see his like again.”

Others have also taken to their social media pages to pay tribute to the one of kind musician. People such as Jeff Rosenstock, Craig Finn, Laura Jane Grace, Damian Abraham and more have written beautiful posts for Terricloth.

Rest in peace Jack Terricloth, one of the best ever to do it. Watching him in World/Inferno made me want to be in a band again. Kind, smart and funny. An unstoppable performer. Gone way too soon.https://t.co/zf0vUC1C0h — Jeff Rosenstock (@jeffrosenstock) May 14, 2021

“If you ever met Jack Terricloth you were left inspired knowing someone like him was out there walking the earth. To know that he is now gone I am left inspired knowing someone like him was possible. I wish he wasn’t gone. Thankful for the miles & memories,” wrote Grace.

Those who took to the time to acknowledge the loss of Terricloth all mentioned the impact he had on others and how he was an incredibly unique performer and person.

RIP to Jack Terricloth, an incredible frontman and performer and a one of a kind person. Sending love to his family and friends. https://t.co/Khne9IwwIb — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) May 14, 2021

Terricloth was a member of World/Inferno Friendship Society for 25 years and was featured on seven albums with the band. He was the only member to consistently remain throughout the years despite them seeing over 40 different members. Terricloth brought life to each performance by incorporating a more theatrical-based personality to the stage.