RIP: Olivier Libaux of Nouvelle Vague Dead at 57

In a social media post on September 29, French cover band Nouvelle Vague announced that their founding member Olivier Libaux had passed away. As of now, the cause of death remains undisclosed.

His bandmates have shared their thoughts and condolences on his passing: “The entire Nouvelle Vague family is devastated to announce the death of Olivier Libaux. Since 2004, for 17 years, Olivier was the soul, the pillar and the sound of the band. He was the brilliant and cheery guitarist always keen to light up the stage with his joy and childlike smile whether it be in Saint-Malo or San Francisco. Olivier was amazing, Olivier was precious. We already miss him profoundly.”

Read their heartfelt statement below:

Libaux was an active record producer, songwriter and guitarist and he was also involved in other projects including French pop band Les Objets and cover band Uncovered Queens of the Stone Age. Nouvelle Vague was first formed in 2004 by Libaux and Marc Collin; the band mostly covered new wave and punk songs but the pair also carried with them broad musical knowledge as well as a yearning for genre and sound exploration.