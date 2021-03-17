RIP: Founding Member of Titus Andronicus Matt “Money” Miller Has Died

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 10:05 PM

Matt “Money” Miller, the founding keyboard player of indie rock outfit Titus Andronicus, has passed away according to frontman Patrick Stickles, who was the late musician’s cousin. According to a series of Twitter posts, Miller was born in 1987 and spent “34 years” alongside Stickle.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt ‘Money’ Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of ‘A Productive Cough,’ lead vocalist of ‘Home Alone (On Halloween),” my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had,” Stickles wrote on Twitter.

You may recognize him as the bartender from the “STACKS” sitcom — he was also the hypeman on “Real Talk” and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks pic.twitter.com/wUkcITaw1L — Titus Andronicus (@TitusAndronicus) March 17, 2021

It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings “Until the day we meet again / in my heart is where I’ll keep you, friend” RIP Matt Miller (1987-2021) pic.twitter.com/OuibPxEezo — Titus Andronicus (@TitusAndronicus) March 17, 2021

Miller joined Stickles during the formation of Titus Andronicus in 2005, but stopped touring with the outfit only a year later. Despite his departure from the band’s official lineup, Miller would contribute backing vocals to a few of the band’s projects, including 2010’s The Monitor, 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy, and 2018’s Home Alone on Halloween EP. His relationship with the outfit was largely amicable, as a childhood snapshot of Miller and Stickles appeared as the cover image of 2018’s A Productive Cough.

Last year Miller appeared in Titus Andronicus’ sitcom STACKS, which was a fictional autobiography of the group meant to promote their latest studio album An Obelisk. The sitcom was directed by Ray Concepcion, who previously collaborated with the group on The Magic Morning and A Productive Cough: The Documentary. An Obelisk was a nostalgic rock album, taking influences from AC/DC, The Ramones, Sex Pistols and Kiss, while molding it into an engaging sound.