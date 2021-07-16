RIP: Biz Markie Dead at 57 From Complications Due to Diabetes

Home News Krista Marple July 16th, 2021 - 7:02 PM

Biz Markie

American rapper, singer and DJ Biz Markie has passed away today at the age of 57 after his recent suffering from complications brought on by his diabetes. The news was reported earlier today stating that he passed away after a battle that has gone on for over a year now.

TMZ was the first to report on Markie’s passing, which supposedly happened at 6:25 PM Friday night in a Baltimore hospital. “It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” said a representative for Markie according to Consequence of Sound.

It was reported last year that Markie was hospitalized for an issue related to his Type II Diabetes. Up until this past April, no updates were made on his condition, which left fans wondering where he stood with his diagnosis. Rapper Big Daddy Kane had appeared on The Breakfast Club where he stated that Markie was progressing while in a physical rehab facility.

A representative for Markie made a statement regarding his passing saying, “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

There were rumors earlier this month stating that Markie had already passed away. Pitchfork reported that rumors of the rapper’s passing had spread on Twitter. Shortly after the rumors spread, Markie’s manager Jenni Izumi announced that he was in fact still alive and being cared for.

Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest also passed away from the same complications back in 2016. The iconic rapper and lyricist passed away at the age of 45 after also facing a battle with his diabetes diagnosis.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi