RIP: Megaforce Records Co-Founder Marsha Zazula Dead at 68

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 7:23 PM

Marsha Zazula, the co-founder of the influential record label Megaforce Records has passed away at the age of 68, according to a report from The BrooklynVegan. Metallica, Anthrax and Exodus have all posted tributes to the label founder, who is survived by her daughter Rikki.

Zazula co-founded the label alongside her husban Jon Zazula, who served as the owner of New Jersey’s Rock’n Roll Heaven record store. Their location in New Jersey put them at the forefront of the east coast heavy metal scene, as Jon Zazula would play demo tapes he received from his underground tape-trading network. This network included the likes of Brian Slagel of Metal Blade Records, Ron Quintana, the editor of Metal Mania magazine and producer Mark Whitaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

Megaforce Records was an integral part of the metal scene, as they released the first works of pioneering thrash metal outfit Metallica. Their work didn’t end there however, they would go on to sign a number of prominent acts such as Blue October, Anthrax, Overkill, Testament, Mushroomhead, Ministry, Bad Brains and Meat Puppets. Their best known independent releases were Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning, which would set the blueprint for thrash metal.

“It’s with much sadness that we hear of the passing of Marsha Zazula. A true pioneer along with Jonny Z. Those two were responsible for changing all our lives,” Anthrax wrote on Instagram. “Hard to put into words what a world this might be without their belief and dedication to metal and all of us. Our love to her family.”