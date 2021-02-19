RIP: Akron/Family Co-Founder Miles Seaton Dead at 41

Home News Anna Scott February 19th, 2021 - 2:03 PM

Founding member of the experimental rock band Akron/Family, Miles Seaton, has tragically passed away. He was 41 years old. A cause of death is not yet known.

Seaton made his way onto the freak-folk scene with Akron/Family was formed in 2002 and went on to release six studio albums. Seaton, as with other members of the band, played multiple instruments for the group. The group were staples of the experimental rock sound of the 2000s. The band’s final album was Sub Verses in 2013, after which Seaton continued to sporadically share some of his own music.

The band’s label, Dead Oceans, confirmed the news in a tweet:

Music and memories are so intertwined for me. Being part of Dead Oceans means so many great artists have enriched me, not just through their music, but through getting to know them as people. As family. Today we found out that we lost Miles Seaton, one-third of Akron/Family. pic.twitter.com/kPwQmJzogV — Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) February 19, 2021

Fellow musicians and friends of the band have shared about the Seaton’s death. Brad Cook, who frequently collaborated with Seaton, wrote, “You were such a comet. You crash landed in my life and changed everything. First time I heard your music it changed it all for me. I didn’t know you at the time but it changed me. Then we became friends and our friendship changed me.”

Bon Iver frontman, Justin Heaton, shared, “I cannot believe Miles Seaton is gone. He is an integral part of so many musical histories. I am in shock and grieving for those who knew and loved him the most. Hearts out to all of you. His music will live on forever.”