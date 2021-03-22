RIP: Garage Rock Musician Dan Sartain Dead at 39

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 6:15 PM

Dan Sartain, a garage rock musician based out of Alabama, has passed at the age of 39. His death had been confirmed over the weekend via a GoFundMe page created by the musician’s surviving family members. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early,” the GoFundMe description read. “As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are. We aren’t trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dans wide range of friends this should be achievable. From all of his family, we thank you.”

The GoFundMe reached its initial goal, with Sartain’s family posting an update that all additional funds would go towards the musician’s daughter. “I have been contacted by several friends that we should leave this open, so as to convert extra funds towards Dans daughter, Audrey, and it will be,” the GoFundMe update read. “Thank you to everybody for all of the heartfelt words and donations.”

Sartain had been born on August 13, 1981, and first began playing with his band Plate Six during the 1990s. As a solo artist, Sartain released several albums, including 2001’s Crimson Guard, 2002’s Romance in Stereo, Sartain Family Legacy and Dan Sartain vs. the Serpientes in 2005, Join Dan Sartain in 2006, Dan Sartain Lives in 2010, Legacy of Hospitality in 2011, 2012’s Too Tough To Live, 2014’s DUDESBLOOD and 2016’s Century Plaza. Throughout his life, Sartain had joined artists such as The White Stripes and The Hives on tour. In 2007, Sartain released the single “Bohemian Grove” via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

During a 2020 interview with Music Mecca, Sartain had said over his lengthy music career, “I’ve had a LOT of help along the way. I’ve kept the same agent(s) the whole time. My core team has been the same people for a long time. The music industry has been good to me. Not always financially fruitful, but I’m glad I did it. I’ve been in good company.”