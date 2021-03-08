RIP: Entombed Singer Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov Dead at 49 From Cancer

Home News Aaron Grech March 8th, 2021 - 3:02 PM

The lead singer of Entombed and Entombed AD, Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov, has passed away at the age of 49 following a battle with cancer. His passing was announced on Entombed AD’s social media pages earlier today. Entombed AD first revealed that Petrov had an incurable form of cancer last year, which coincided with the launch of his GoFundMe.

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people,” Entombed wrote in a press release. “He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts.”

Petrov was Entombed’s second lead singer, taking over the role from Mattias Boström in 19888. He appeared on all of the band’s studio albums, which were released between 1990 and 2007. Following the dissolution of Entombed in 2014, Petrov formed Entombed AD. During his time with Entombed AD, the band released three studio albums: Back to the Front, Dead Dawn and Bowels of Earth.

As a member of Entombed, Petrov helped the band develop their signature death ‘n’ roll sound, which blends in elements of hard rock with death metal. Petrov was known for his aggressive death metal delivery on most of the band’s tracks, but he has utilized clean vocals on songs like “Bitter Loss” from Left Hand Path.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz