RIP: New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain Dead at 69 After Cancer Battle

Home News Danielle Joyner January 15th, 2021 - 1:22 PM

Sylvain Mizrahi, also known as longtime guitarist of proto-punk rock band, New York Dolls, Sylvain Sylvain died Wednesday after his two-and half-year long battle with cancer. He was 69.

His death was announced and confirmed by his family via Facebook yesterday in a post which stated “As most of you know, Sylvain battled cancer for the past two and ½ years. Though he fought it valiantly, yesterday he passed away from this disease. While we grieve his loss, we know that he is finally at peace and out of pain. Please crank up his music, light a candle, say a prayer and let’s send this beautiful doll on his way.”

Here is the Facebook post:

Sylvain Sylvain Mizrahi

Rest In Peace

February 14, 1951 ~ January 13, 2021

As most of you know, Sylvain battled cancer… Posted by Sylvain Sylvain Mizrahi on Thursday, January 14, 2021

In 2019, Sylvain had announced that had been diagnosed with cancer and tried to raise money via GoFundMe for surgery. “First the bad news: For about a year now, I have been battling cancer. Then the good news: I have an upcoming surgery with a great doctor that may do the trick.” Sylvain wrote on his GoFundMe campaign. His campaign nearly reached the $80,000 goal.

Sylvain was a founding member of the band, New York Dolls along with singer, David Johansen.The two created the group and adopted their name from a toy repair shop in 1971 called, New York Doll Hospital. Shortly after the creation of the band, they got to work and created their 1973 album, New York Dolls and their 1974 album, Too Much Too Soon.

Sylvain was not only the band’s guitarist but served as pianist and songwriter for many of the songs on the projects. In 1976, the band split up, but came back together in 2004, when they released a few more projects and performed their last show in 2011.

Sylvain’s death follow the deaths of other member of the New York Dolls, leaving Johansen as the only living member of the band.