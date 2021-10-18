RIP: German Metal Singer Andrea Meyer of Nebelhexe Dies After Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway

Home News Skyler Graham October 18th, 2021 - 9:46 PM

On October 13, 52-year-old metal singer Andrea Meyer died in a bow-and-arrow attack in Kongsberg, Norway. Meyer was one of five people killed in the incident, which, according to Consequence, authorities believe to be an “act of terrorism.”

The German musician, actress and screenwriter was also known under the names of Andréa Nebel, Nebel and Nebelhexë. She worked with a series of bands in her career, one of the most prominent being her work on Cradle of Fifth’s 1994 debut The Principle of Evil Made Flesh. The frontman of the band, Dani Filth, shared an Instagram post in remembrance of the artist: “She will be sadly missed and our deep felt love and sympathies go out to her kith and kin.”

In 1996, she contributed to the spoken-word part to Satyricon’s album Nemesis Divina. She later released three solo albums, Essensual (2006), Dead Waters (2009) and Laguz — Within the Lake (2009). Her music found a beautiful balance between metal riffs and traditional vocals based in folk, and she brought this magical quality to each group she worked with.

In addition to her music career, Meyer wrote horror and satire film scripts, Gothic and surreal poetry and a book about German mythology titled The Ancient Fires of Midgard. Meyer is remembered by daughter Alva, who she had with her ex-husband and fellow metal musician Tomas “Samoth” Haugen. She will be remembered dearly by the music world and the metal community.