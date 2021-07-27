RIP: Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 4:07 PM

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has passed away on July 26th. He was 46 years old. His family released a statement announcing the death of the artist. According to Consequence, the drummer passed away peacefully and his sleep, but the cause of his death is unknown.

His family sates: “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.” They add, “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.”

Jordison was an integral part of the metal band Slipknot. He was a founding member of the band and their drummer and co-songwriter through one of the band’s most successful albums, including their pre-fame and pre- Corey Taylor album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat, the’99 self titled album, the famous 2001 album Iowa, the 2004 album Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses and then in 2008 All Hope Is Gone.

The band parted ways with Jordison in 2013, then shortly after, the drummer revealed he suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disease. This impacted and limited his ability to play drums. In a 2016 interview the musicians had with Metal Hammer explained that the band first didn’t even know what he had and thought he was on drugs.

According to Consequence, the drummer revealed in 2018, 2 years after announcing he suffered from the neurological disease, that he was 100% back after battling his disease. He said: “I’m … stronger than I’ve ever been — that sounds like a cheesy f–king line, I understand. But it took me a long time, man, to recover and get my strength back … It was the scariest f–king thing I ever went through in my life and I busted my ass, got the right trainers. I was not not gonna play drums again.”

In the same year he also teased unreleased demos that were intended for Slipknot. Jordison also played in the bands Sinsaenum and VIMIC.