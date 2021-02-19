RIP: Rapper Prince Markie Dee of Fat Boys Dead at 52

Home News Krista Marple February 19th, 2021 - 5:17 PM

Fat Boys member Prince Markie Dee has passed away at the age of 52. The hip-hop trio’s manager, Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory, took to Twitter today to confirm his death but did not clarify what his cause of death was.

Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro. pic.twitter.com/XcIsHixOoc — Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) February 18, 2021

Dee first formed Fat Boys, who were briefly known as Disco 3 originally, in New York back in 1983. About a year after the trio formed, they released their first album Fat Boys in 1984. Damon Wimbley, also known as “Kool Rock-Ski” and Darren Robinson, also known as the “Human Beat Box” were the other two original members of the group.

Just a few years into their career, the Fat Boys found themselves quickly creating successful music. Their 1987 album Crushin’ went platinum while three other albums of theirs had eventually gone gold. Aside from making music, the trio found themselves being featured in two films during the late ‘80s. The Fat Boys starred in the 1985 film Krush Groove and the 1987 film Disorderlies.

The Fat Boys eventually split up in the early ‘90s, which led to Dee pursuing a solo career. He moved on to create several solo hits and even worked with other big name artists like Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige. Along with that, he also hosted The Prime Markie Dee Show on SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells. The show held interviews with featured guests like CeeLo Green, Jermaine Dupri and more.

Because of Dee’s large impact on the music industry and hip-hop culture specifically, some artists took the time to pay tribute to the rapper. Artists like Eminem, Fat Joe and Questlove took to their social media pages to remember Dee for his accomplishments and talent.

So sad 2 hear of the legendary @PrinceMarkieDee of the Fat Boys’ passing. One of my childhood idols & favorite mc’s of all time. Left us way 2 soon. He will truly be missed. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 19, 2021