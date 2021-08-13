RIP: Kyle Hoover Guitarist for Ganglians and More Has Died

Kyle Hoover previous guitar player for Tiaras, Ganglians, Part Human, Fine Steps and more has just passed away. The news came from Mtn.St.Mtn, an indie record label who released Tiaras self-titled debut in 2015. They write, “He was a gem of a human, always had an hilarious story to tell, was loved dearly and will be sorely missed. Rest well buddy.”
Previous band members share how they feel about Hoover’s death:
Alex Sowles, drummer of Ganglians , posted on Instagram, “All I can say is let’s just remember his beautiful imagination, ripper sticker guitar licks.”
Mike Shoun, former Oh Sees drummer, posted on Twitter, “Sad to hear about the passing of Kyle Hoover, guitar player for Ganglians, Tiaras and Fine Steps and other Sac/Bay Area indie bands. RIP.”
I saw Kyle Hoover first perform in Ganglians. He was so much fun to watch. When I got the chance to have him play an in-studio with Tiaras at CapRadio a few years later, I found him to be a warm, funny charmer. He left an indelible mark on the music scene here.
