RIP: Groundbreaking Producer and Musician SOPHIE Has Died From an Accidental Fall

Home News Danielle Joyner January 30th, 2021 - 12:35 PM

British producer SOPHIE, passed away in an accidental fall this morning around 4 a.m. in Athens, Greece where the artist had been living for some time. The artist was 34. The labels Transgressive and Future Classic wrote in a statement: “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

Sophie’s career began in the early 2010s as the artist debuted her house singles “Nothing More to Say” released in 2013 and “Bipp” which brought a new feel to the electronic genre.

In 2015, the artist created a compilation project called PRODUCT which was a collection of all of her well-known singles and added a new song to the project called “Just Like We Never Said Goodbye,” which signaled a change in SOPHIE’s life and career. In 2018, SOPHIE released an album called Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, which was a project of solely SOPHIE’s vocals. Prior to the release of the album, SOPHIE’s identity was kept a secret but during the promotion of the album, SOPHIE came out as trans.

Aside from SOPHIE’s own projects, the artist worked heavily with acts such as Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Madonna and many other names. Charli XCX and SOPHIE worked on their track called “Vroom Vroom” back in 2015. In 2019, Charli XCX made a comment which she stated: “There are very few artists who make me feel something up my core and make me wanna cry. Justice and Uffie made me feel something when I was 14, and I didn’t really have that feeling again until I met Sophie. I felt this rush of: Fuck, this is the coolest shit I have ever heard.”

Prior to her passing, SOPHIE had just been featured on Banoffee’s album Look At Us Now Dad which dropped February 2020, was featured on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack and was featured on the lineups of festivals like YOLA Fest 2019 and POP Montreal Music Festival.

In a statement, SOPHIE’s representation wrote: “At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for SOPHIE’s fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”