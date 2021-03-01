 RIP: Ian North of Long Island Power Pop Band Milk 'N' Cookies Dead at 68 - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

RIP: Ian North of Long Island Power Pop Band Milk ‘N’ Cookies Dead at 68

March 1st, 2021 - 4:36 PM

RIP: Ian North of Long Island Power Pop Band Milk ‘N’ Cookies Dead at 68

Guitarist and songwriter of pop band, Milk ‘N’ Cookies Ian North has passed away Sunday evening. He was 68.

His wife confirmed his passing to Paul Zone, a member of band The Fast, and he later took to Twitter with the news. “It’s with great sadness I share the news that Ian North (Milk ‘n Cookies) died this morning. I have been on the phone with Ian’s wife all week, he had a heart attack last Saturday.”

Milk ‘N’ Cookies started their musical career in Woodmere, Long Island. They released one self-titled LP in 1976 and later re-released the project in 2016 as a box set by Captured Tracks.

North took his career solo in 1979 and dropped two projects, Neo (1979) and My Girlfriend’s Dead (1980)He also produced a number of songs for other artists.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2020. All rights reserved.