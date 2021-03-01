RIP: Ian North of Long Island Power Pop Band Milk ‘N’ Cookies Dead at 68

Home News Danielle Joyner March 1st, 2021 - 4:36 PM

Guitarist and songwriter of pop band, Milk ‘N’ Cookies Ian North has passed away Sunday evening. He was 68.

His wife confirmed his passing to Paul Zone, a member of band The Fast, and he later took to Twitter with the news. “It’s with great sadness I share the news that Ian North (Milk ‘n Cookies) died this morning. I have been on the phone with Ian’s wife all week, he had a heart attack last Saturday.”

Photo by Paul Zone

(in Paul's teenage bedroom, Brooklyn 1973) — Paul Zone (@PaulZoneNYC) February 28, 2021

Milk ‘N’ Cookies started their musical career in Woodmere, Long Island. They released one self-titled LP in 1976 and later re-released the project in 2016 as a box set by Captured Tracks.

North took his career solo in 1979 and dropped two projects, Neo (1979) and My Girlfriend’s Dead (1980). He also produced a number of songs for other artists.