RIP: Hum Drummer Bryan St. Pere Dead at 52

July 1st, 2021

Bryan St. Pere, previously of alternative rock band Hum as their drummer, has passed away at 52, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The news was confirmed by his bandmates through a post on the band’s official social media pages.

The posts explained that St. Pere’s death was unexpected, though gave little additional information. They read as follows:

“It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.

-Jeff, Matt, and Tim”

St. Pere initially joined the band in 1990 as they prepared to release their debut album called Fillet Show in 1991. Some of his other notable appearances with the band included 1993’s Electra 2000, 1995’s You’d Prefer an Astronaut and 1998’s Downward Is Heavenward. After a brief break period, he was later featured in the group’s 2020 reunion album titled Inlet. The musician also held a position in the rock band Amblare, as well as pursued a career in healthcare outside of music.