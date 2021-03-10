RIP: Procol Harum Bassist Alan Cartwright Dead at 75

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2021 - 8:40 PM

Bassist Alan Cartwright of the UK rock outfit Procol Harum passed away on March 4, as the BrooklynVegan reports. The performer was reportedly diagnosed with stomach cancer last year and passed away at the age of 75.

Born in London back in 1945, Cartwright performed with the Freddie Mack Show alongside fellow Procol Harum band member B.J. Wilson and Roger Warwick. His first recording with Procol Harum came in 1972, with the release of the live album In Concert with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, which cracked the top 10 in the U.S. and Canada.

Following In Concert with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Cartwright recorded 1972’s Grand Hotel, 1974’s Exotic Birds and Fruit and 1975’s Procol’s Ninth, before retiring from music in 1977. His era marked a change in the band, as founding guitarist Robin Trower left the outfit, while founding bassist Chris Copping transitioned into a role as the band’s sole organ player. According to LouderSound, Cartwright spent the rest of his years in charge of the bar and social events at Bush Hill Park Bowls and Tennis Club in Enfield.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I have to tell you of the passing of long-time Procol Harum band member Alan Cartwright, who left us in the early hours of the morning of 4 March. Loved and cared for by family and friends, he was at peace. A fine musician but, more important, a fine person: amiable with a great sense of humour. Greatly missed,” Cartwright’s longtime friend Kenny White wrote in a statement.