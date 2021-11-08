RIP: UB40’s Astro Dead At 64

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 5:41 PM

Terence Wilson of the English reggae-pop band UB40, known as Astro, died at age 64. According to Stereogum, the group released a statement on Twitter regarding their loss: “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.” Another Twitter account representing the group says that Wilson passed after a “short illness.”

The group known for their hit cover of “Red Red Wine” lost a founding member earlier this year, Brian Travers. The musician died at age 62 after a battle with multiple brain tumors. Travers co-founded the group in 1978, and Astro joined in 1979. The aforementioned article says that after leaving the original group in 2013, he joined an offshoot of the group, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

UB40 went bankrupt in 2011, leaving the group subject to property seizures in order to pay their debts. Although they faced these financial issues, the group will always be remembered for their major summertime hits certain to play at both English and American beaches, from their cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” to “Kingston Town.”