RIP: Chucky Thompson Producer for Bad Boy Records Behind Hits like Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” Dead at 53

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 10:25 PM

Bad Boy Records producer Chucky Thompson has passed away at 53. The producer was best known for his work on the legendary Notorious B.I.G’s hit song “Big Poppa” and Nas’ “One Mic.” Throughout his career, the producer, worked on several hip hop, R&B and pop songs and albums.

Pitchfork reports, the announcement of Thompson’s death was first made by fellow producer Young Guru via social media. The producer wrote, “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated my like family from day one.” You can read his full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @youngguru763

The news were later confirmed by Thompson’s publicist, Tamar Juda. In the statement, Juda said, “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson. To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Working as one of Bad Boy Records so-called “Hitmen,” Thompson worked on multiple successful projects. This includes Mary J. Blige’s sophomore record, My Life, from 1994. The same album is part of the famous Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

In his three decades as producer, he worked with R&B artist like Jennifer Lopez, TLC, Usher, SWV, New Edition, Color Me Badd, Mya and others. He also worked with Faith Evans on her hit single “Soon As I Get Home.”

According to Deadline, the producer worked with country legend Shania Twain before his passing, he also worked on a documentary about his life.