RIP: Oso Oso Guitarist Tavish Maloney Dead at 24

Tavish Maloney, the guitarist who played for emo-pop outfit Oso Oso, passed away on Thursday, March 25. The cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but he was only 24 years old.

Jade Lilitri, the only permanent member of Oso Oso, broke the news on Friday in a statement on Facebook. Lilitri started out by saying how heartbroken he is by Maloney’s passing and shared several memories of the late guitarist. They had become friends when they were young kids and best friends by the time they were 18. Oso Oso’s debut album Real Stories of True People Who Kind Of Looked Like Monsters came out around that time in 2015. They’d been touring and working on music together ever since.

According to Lilitri, Maloney had been doing well, adding that he was “he was healthy, happy and ready to thrive.” They had been working on filming a movie and Lilitri was going to help Maloney produce an album of his own over this upcoming summer.

“Tavish was literally a rockstar in every sense of the word,” Lilitri wrote emotionally. “He found the coolness in everything creative, he treated the stage like church and the audience like god. I can’t believe you’re gone. I miss you, I miss your voice, I miss your smile, I miss the stars in your eyes whenever the world would give you back a fraction of what you gave it. Tavish I love you so fucking much, and thank you for telling me that first all the time, otherwise idk if i wouldve had the courage to say it back and this would be even harder.”

Oso Oso’s label Triple Crown Records, and the outfit’s first label, Counter Intuitive Records, both paid their respects to Maloney on Twitter. Many musicians had pieces to say as well, including Christian Holden of The Hotelier, Kississippi, Mom Jeans, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Retirement Party.