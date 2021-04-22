RIP: Bay City Rollers Frontman Leslie McKeown Dead At 65

Home News Roy Lott April 22nd, 2021 - 9:47 PM

Frontman of ’70s band Bay City Rollers, Leslie McKeown sadly passed away on Tuesday, April 20. He was 65 years old. No cause of death has been revealed, but family members have said that it was sudden. The tragic news was shared via Bay City Rollers’ Facebook: “We are saddened by the news of Leslie McKeown’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Peko and his son Jubei, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Leslie.”

McKeown joined the band in 1974, who became a part of the “classic lineup” shortly after joining. They then went on to become a teen sensation, becoming one of the biggest-selling acts in the UK with over four songs reaching the Top 10. In the United States, their hit songs include “Saturday Night” (which the Ramones mention in their song “Blitzkrieg Bop”) “Money Honey,” and “I Only Want to Be with You.”

After a break, The band announced a reunion with McKeown again serving as the frontman in 2015 and continued touring as Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers into 2020. Fellow band member Ian Mitchell, passed away last year at the age of 62 after battling throat cancer. Bassist Alan Longmuir passed away in 2018 after being ill.