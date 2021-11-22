RIP: Former Turbonegro Frontman Hank Von Hell Dead at 49

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 11:15 AM

Turbonegro-branded Denim

On Friday, Nov. 19, Turbonegro singer Hank Von Hell passed away at the age of 49. According to Blabbermouth, his death was confirmed via Instagram. The statement reads, “We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021. We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@hankvonh)

The musician fronted Turbonegro for 17 years, and they commented on his death in a Facebook post. “We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009,” the post reads. “As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe.”



In 2018, the group released ROCKNROLL MACHINE, which Christopher Fastiggi said “follows the Turbonegro formula of simple punk songs while broadening their levels of self-proclaimed “deathpunk” to a poppier sound.” The album followed their 2012 piece Sexual Harassment, both of which were created after Von Hell left the band, but would not have been possible without his influence.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried