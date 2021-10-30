RIP: Benjamin Valle Guitarist of Viagra Boys Dies At 47

Home News Skyler Graham October 30th, 2021 - 1:45 PM

On Oct. 27, the Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys lost their founding guitarist, Benjamin Vallé. According to Consequence, the guitarist was 47 and the cause of death has not been announced.

“It brings me great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of viagra boys, Benjamin, has passed,” the group announced on Instagram. “Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless. i cant stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people i had the pleasure of knowing.”

In addition to the band’s tribute, lead singer Sebastian Murphy posted a separate tribute in Swedish that translates to “rest in peace my beloved beloved benjamin. I will love you forever wonderful man. see you in the cosmos.”

Prior to forming Viagra Boys, Vallé was part of the hardcore group Nine. The band released five albums between 1996 and 2007, then the guitarist formed Viagra Boys in 2015. The post-punk group has released three EPs and two albums, the most recent being Welfare Jazz, which came out in Jan. 2021. The band has also worked with Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, such as their collaboration on a cover of John Prine’s “In Spite of Ourselves.”