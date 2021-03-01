RIP: Australian Music Entrepreneur and Mushroom Group Founder Michael Gudinski Dead at 68

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 1st, 2021 - 10:26 PM

Mushroom Group Founder Michael Gudinski passed away overnight at his home in Melbourne, Australia on March 2. Gudinski was well-loved and respected as a music entrepreneur. He died at 68 years old.

He was 20 years old when he founded Mushroom Group in 1972. The collective began with Mushroom Records and Mushroom Music Publishing and expanded from there. Eventually it became Australia’s largest independent entertainment group, covering many different branches of the entertainment industry. His company Frontier Touring is currently Australia’s leading tour promoter.

Vale Michael Solomon Gudinski

22 August 1952 – 02 March 2021 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing… Posted by Mushroom on Monday, March 1, 2021

Mushroom Group broke the news via Facebook, sharing a statement on the life, career and influence Gudinski had. Gudinski is survived by his wife Sue, his son Matt, Matt’s partner Cara, his daughter Kate, Kate’s husband Andrew and their children Nina-Rose and Lulu. According to the statement, “they meant everything to him, and he was immensely proud of them.”

Always passionate about supporting Australian talent, Gudinski most recently launched Music From The Home Front, The Sound and The State Of Music, several programs which have served to highlight Australian musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many artists have been coming forward to pay their respects to Gudinski’s family and comment on the impact he had on them. Queens of the Stone Age is one band who is “Heartbroken to hear about the loss of the incomparable Michael Gudinski.” They addressed the late legend, “Thank you for your infectious passion, your love & for always making our home away from home – feel like home.”

Heartbroken to hear about the loss of the incomparable Michael Gudinski. Thank you for your infectious passion, your love & for always making our home away from home – feel like home. — QOTSA (@qotsa) March 2, 2021

Foo Fighters were likewise extremely grateful to Gudinski. “Thank You Michael Gudinski for giving us and countless others the best night of our lives,” the band tweeted. “Over and over again. A true fucking legend. We will miss you dearly. Rock & Roll will miss you deeply.”

Thank You Michael Gudinski for giving us and countless others the best night of our lives. Over and over again. A true fucking legend. We will miss you dearly. Rock & Roll will miss you deeply. pic.twitter.com/uRLCulkk4n — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 2, 2021

Bruce Springsteen had a lot to say about him. “My friend Michael Gudinski was first, last and always a music man,” Springsteen began. “I’ve toured the world for the last fifty years and never met a better promoter. Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice, and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter. But I could hear him clear as a bell when he would say, ‘Bruce I’ve got you covered.’ And he always did. He was loud, always in motion, intentionally (and unintentionally) hilarious and deeply soulful. He will be remembered by artists, including this one, from all over the world every time they step foot on Australian soil. My deepest condolences to his wife and partner Sue and to the whole Gudinski family, of which he was so proud.”

A statement on the death of our great Australian promoter, Michael Gudinski. pic.twitter.com/4fJdY8n7Eb — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 2, 2021

Another artist to speak on Gudinski’s legendary status was Kylie Minogue, “Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G.’”

MICHAEL GUDINSKI – Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G’. pic.twitter.com/vCk8BcpZbR — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 2, 2021

“Rock on you fucking freak,” Garbage said endearingly. “We love you so much Michael Gudinski – you total legend. Going to miss you like a limb. You were the best. The last of your kind. Our sincere condolences to Sue & the kids, all your artists, your many mates and your beloved Australia. Love you forever.”

Rock on you fucking freak. We love you so much Michael Gudinski – you total legend. Going to miss you like a limb. You were the best. The last of your kind. Our sincere condolences to Sue & the kids, all your artists, your many mates and your beloved Australia. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/dOMKWkf9x2 — Garbage (@garbage) March 2, 2021

Australian act Midnight Oil called him “a force of nature.” They added, “Anyone who came into his orbit will never forget him. We had our ups and downs way back in the day but his passionate advocacy for Australian music was never in doubt.”

Michael Gudinski was a force of nature; anyone who came into his orbit will never forget him. We had our ups and downs way back in the day but his passionate advocacy for Australian music was never in doubt. pic.twitter.com/3pynpTqPfS — Midnight Oil (@midnightoilband) March 2, 2021

Of course, the respect doesn’t end with musicians, and certainly not only these musicians. Mushroom Group had a large impact on the entire Australian entertainment industry and Michael Gudinski’s passion was at the center of it all.