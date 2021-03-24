“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked On A Feeling” Singer B.J. Thomas Reveals Stage Four Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Home News Ariel King March 24th, 2021 - 1:23 PM

B.J. Thomas, an award-winning pop, country and gospel singer, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas said in a statement. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas has released a slew of hits over his career, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Hooked On A Feeling,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “(HeyWon’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Whatever Happened To Old Fashioned Love” and “New Looks From An Old Lover.” He had been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and has sold over 70 million albums over the past 50 years of his career.

Thomas is receiving his cancer treatments at a local health care facility in his home state of Texas, with him and his doctors hopeful for a full recovery.

Death rates from lung cancer have fallen in recent years, heavily due to newer treatments. The two different types of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) have two vastly different treatments. Immunotherapy and targeted therapy drugs have managed to make advancements in lung cancer treatment, leading to declining death rates.

Photo credit: Time Life