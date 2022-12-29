In Memoriam: 2022

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 29th, 2022 - 10:00 AM

Losses within the music industry are often a huge blow to both fans and other musicians that looked up to these artists as musical inspirations or role models. 2022 has seen the loss of many influential artists, such as Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Low’s Mimi Parker, young rapper Takeoff, blues and rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis, and unfortunately many more. As 2023 fast approaches, it’s important to remember the artists that shared their talents with the world and gave some incredible and unforgettable music that will continue to live on. RIP.

Taylor Hawkins: February 17, 1972 – March 25, 2022

Legendary member of the iconic rock band Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. His bandmates described his death in a statement on Twitter as “tragic and untimely.” Hawkins was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Colombia right before the band’s planned live performance at Estereo. A candlelight vigil was held in place of the Foo Fighters performance that day.

Christine McVie: July 12, 1943 – November 30, 2022

One of the losses that hit the music world hard this year was the iconic Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. McVie was with the band as a vocalist and keyboardist for almost three decades, and during her time she was a part of 13 of the band’s albums. McVie passed at age 79 in the hospital from what had been described by family on social media as “a short illness.” Many artists have been performing tributes to McVie, including her bandmate Stevie Nicks.

Irene Cara: March 18, 1959 – November 26, 2022

80s sensation Irene Cara, most famous for her acting role in the movie Fame and for writing the iconic theme for the movie Flashdance, sadly passed in her Florida home at the age of 63. The news was first shared by her publicist Judith Moose who wrote that Cara “was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” She did not share a cause of death, which still remains unknown at this time.

Wilko Johnson: July 12, 1947 – November 21, 2022

Wilko Johnson was the guitarist behind the R&B and pub rock band Dr. Feelgood. He had also formed The Wilko Johnson Band and acted on the incredibly popular show Game Of Thrones as executioner Ser Ilyn Payne. Johnson died after a battle with terminal pancreatic cancer at the age of 75.

Garry Roberts: June 16, 1950 – November 9, 2022

Garry Roberts was the lead guitarist and founding member of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats from 1975-1986. His bandmates shared the sad news on Facebook and shared more of his rock’n’roll legacy and influence on the band. No cause of death has been shared at this time. Roberts was 72 years old.

Nik Turner: August 26, 1940 – November 10, 2022

Instrument maestro Nik Turner died at the age of 82 with no cause of death shared. In addition to being an influential saxophonist and flautist, Turner was a part of English rock band Hawkwind from 1969-1976 & 1982-1984. He had also released a solo album in 2019 titled Final Frontier. Turner’s Facebook page was used to share the news with fans. It was said through the post that he passed peacefully at his home.

Dan McCafferty: October 14, 1946 – November 8, 2022

Dan McCafferty was best known as co-founder and lead singer of iconic hard rock experts Nazareth. The band’s bassist Pete Agnew had given the news to the public and had been too upset to say much about his friend and fellow musician’s passing. McCafferty had a history of health issues, fighting sporadic COPD and a severe stomach ulcer. McCafferty was 76 years old.

Mimi Parker: September 15, 1967 – November 5, 2022

Indie rock band Low’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker died at the young age of 55 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Parker had fought the disease since 2020. The band’s Twitter account dropped the news and shared a heartfelt message about Parker’s life. Parker was a driving force between the origin of the term “slowcore” in the music world. Many artists have been covering Low’s songs in tribute to Parker, including Phoebe Bridgers.

Kirshnik Khari Ball AKA Takeoff: June 18, 1994 – November 1, 2022

One of the most tragic deaths of 2022 was the death of Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as the American rapper Takeoff. Takeoff was a part of the hip hop group Migos. Takeoff was shot three times at a bowling alley in Houston, TX, and his wounds unfortunately proved fatal. Takeoff left the world too early at the very young age of 28. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Darren Henley AKA “D.H Peligro”: July 9, 1959 – October 28, 2022

Punk rock drummer D.H Peligro was known best for being the drummer of Dead Kennedys from 1981-1986 & their reformation from 2001-2022. He was also a part of the Red Hot Chili Peppers for just under a year. Peligro’s Dead Kennedys bandmates broke the news of his death on social media. Peligro sadly passed from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall at the age of 63.

Jerry Lee Lewis: September 29, 1935 – October 28, 2022

Pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll Jerry Lee Lewis was influential in the early music scene that included the likes of Elvis Presley, Johny Cash, Buddy Holly, etc. His mix of blues, gospel, country, and rock music made him a legend. He had just been inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame in May 2022. After a history of illnesses and injuries throughout his music career, Lewis died at age 87.

Loretta Lynn: April 14, 1932 – October 4, 2022

Even those that aren’t fans of country music are likely to recognize the name Loretta Lynn. Lynn was instrumental in shaping the performing of women in the country music industry. A tribute on TV titled “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn” aired on October 30, 2022. Lynn passed away in her Tennessee home at the age of 90.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. AKA Coolio: August 1, 1963 – September 28, 2022

Famed rapper Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise, Fantastic Voyage) was found unresponsive after a call was made to 911 for a medical emergency. Unfortunately, after a 45-minute attempt at resuscitation, Coolio died at the age of 59. The rapper’s estate released a posthumous song featuring Katija called “Do You Want It” for fans.

David Andersson: February 25, 1975 – September 14, 2022

David Andersson of the Swedish metal band Soilwork and the group The Night Flight Orchestra had passed away at the age of 47. His exact cause of death was not revealed, though it was hinted at by his bandmates in a Facebook post that Andersson had been battling alcohol addiction and mental illness.

Jerry Allison: August 31, 1939 – August 22, 2022

Famous drummer for Buddy Holly and The Crickets Jerry Allison has passed away at the age of 82. His cause of death has yet to be released. Allison had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of The Crickets with his amazing musicianship.

Diane Luckey AKA Q Lazzarus: December 12, 1960 – July 19, 2022

New York singer Q Lazzarus, best known for her 1988 single “Goodbye Horses” that had been featured in The Silence of the Lambs film, died this year at the age of 61. After the song became famous, Q Lazzarus faded away from the public for years. At the time of her death, according to an obituary, she had been working on a documentary about her life and music with Eva Aridjis that will be released in 2023.

Bill Pitman: February 12, 1920 – August 11, 2022

At an amazing 102 years of age, Bill Pitman of The Wrecking Crew has passed away at his home in California. His music can be heard on iconic films and TV shows like M*A*S*H and Goodfellas. He also contributed his guitar mastery to hit songs like “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Good Vibrations.”

Bob Heathcote: May 27, 1964 – July 24, 2022

Former bassist of the band Suicidal Tendencies Bob Heathcote had passed away at the age of 58 in a fatal motorcycle accident. His son Chris Heathcote had confirmed the news in a Facebook post. Heathcote was only a part of Suicidal Tendencies for a short time, but while he was he was a contributing factor to the band’s hits “Trip At The Brain” and “How Will I Laugh Tomorrow.”

Paul Ryder: April 24, 1964 – July 15, 2022

Bassist and founding member of the English rock band Happy Mondays was confirmed dead in a social media post by his fellow bandmates. Ryder was 58 years old. No details on his cause of death have been released. Happy Mondays still plans to go on tour in the U.S in March 2023.

Manny Charlton: July 25, 1941 – July 5, 2022

Manny Charlton, founding member and lead guitarist for Nazareth, had died at the age of 80, 20 days before his 81st birthday. His bandmates confirmed his death in a Facebook post and while not sharing the exact cause of death stated that “it was sudden and not illness related.” Unfortunately this makes the second loss this year that Nazareth has experienced, including Dan McCafferty.

Massimo Morante: October 6, 1952 – June 23, 2022

Progressive rock band Goblin lost their guitarist and co-founder Massimo Morante at the age of 70. His bandmates confirmed his death in a statement though did not share details on his cause of death. It is suspected that Morante had been battling health problems for a while.

Julee Cruise: December 1, 1956 – June 9, 2022

American singer and songwriter Julee Cruise passed away at the age of 65. Edward Grinnan, Cruise’s husband, announced the news on social media. Cruise was best known for her work producing the soundtracks for the films Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet. Cruise also had released four of her own albums.

Jim Seals: October 17, 1942 – June 6, 2022

Jim Seals of the soft-rock duo Seals and Crofts had passed away at the age of 80. Seals helped craft the hits “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.” No cause of death has been shared at this time. Multiple tributes to Seals were posted on social media by big names like The Steve Miller Band.

Alan White: June 14, 1949 – May 26, 2022

Alan White, a part of the group YES, passed away at the age of 72. It was said that he passed at his home due to an illness. His death sadly happened shortly after the announcement of YES’s tour around the UK in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The band will still go on tour in White’s memory.

Andy Fletcher: July 8, 1961 – May 26, 2022

Electronic music group Depeche Mode’s co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher had died at the age of 60. His group members confirmed his passing on social media. No cause of death is known at this time. In 2020, he and the rest of Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Bob Neuwirth: June 20, 1939 – May 18, 2022

Singer-songwriter, visual artist, and record produced Bob Neuwirth passed away at the age of 82. Neuwirth’s cause of death was heart failure. Neuwirth was best known for his collaborations with supreme artists such as Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, and John Cale.

Trevor Strnad: May 3, 1981 – May 11, 2022

Trevor Strnad, vocalist and front man of Black Dahlia Murder sadly died just a week after his 41st birthday. His bandmates broke the news and while they didn’t share a cause of death, they posted the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the post. Strnad is credited as helping to lead Black Dahlia Murder in releasing a new album every other year since his founding of the band in 2001.

Gabe Serbian: May 1, 1977 – April 30, 2022

Unfortunately at the age of 44, the drummer of The Locust and Dead Cross Gabe Serbian passed away the day before his 45th birthday. Serbian was the longtime drummer for hardcore punk band The Locust and thrash punk band Dead Cross. The Locust bandmates posted the news to social media without a cause of death.

Tim Feerick: February 3, 1988 – April 13, 2022

Long-time bass player of post-hardcore Dance Gavin Dance Tim Feerick’s death was confirmed in a statement from the band on Twitter. Tim Feerick was only 34 years old. His cause of death is still unknown at this time. It is still unsure if this will affect the band’s planned appearance at the Swanfest Festival or their U.S tour.

Chris Bailey: November 29, 1956 – April 9, 2022

Front man of the Australian band The Saints, Chris Bailey, has died at age 65. Bailey was known to be the co-founder of The Saints and was with them through 14 studio album releases. He had also released 3 solo albums. His cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Bobbie Nelson: January 1, 1931 – March 10, 2022

Bobbie Nelson, member of the Willie Nelson Family Band and brother to Willie Nelson, passed away at the age of 91. Bobbie Nelson played piano with the band for more than 80 years. Bobbie played her last show with Willie Nelson on October 9, 2021.

David “Ziggy” Sigmund: August 23, 1965 – March 8, 2022

Guitarist Ziggy Sigmund of the Canadian rock band Econoline Crush. Bandmate Trevor Hurst shared the news of Sigmund’s passing on social media. Sigmund was 56 years old. No cause of death is known at this time, though Hurst referred to his death as “sudden” in his post. Sigmund had also been a part of the bands Slow and The Scramblers.

Mark Lanegan: November 25, 1964 – February 22, 2022

Frontman of Screaming Trees and former member of Queens of the Stone Age, The Gutter Twins, and Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe, passed away in his home in Ireland at the age of 57. Lanegan had recently written a book this month before his dead titled Devil in a Coma that discussed his experience with COVID-19.

Dallas Good: (Full DOB Unknown) 1973 – February 17, 2022

Dallas Good was well-known for being the guitarist, singer, and co-founder of the alt-country band The Sadies since its formation in 1994. The band’s label Yep Roc Records shared the news on social media. Good passed away from “natural causes” while he was receiving medical care for a coronary illness at the age of 48.

Ian McDonald: June 25, 1946 – February 9, 2022

Multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, the co-founder of progressive rock band King Crimson and co-founding member of Foreigner, had passed away at the age of 75. McDonald’s son shared the news on social media and shared that McDonald had fought against cancer. McDonald was a part of Foreigner from 1976-1979 and King Crimson from 1968-1969.

Jon Zazula AKA Jonny Z: March 16, 1952 – February 1, 2022

Co-founder of Megaforce Records Jon Zazula had died at the age of 69. Zazula is said to have died from the complications of a rare neuropathic disorder known as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Megaforce Records released Metallica’s first two albums and was the label for Anthrax, Overkill, Stormtroopers of Death, and more.

Marvin Lee Aday AKA Meat Loaf: September 27, 1947 – January 20, 2022

Aday, much better known as the supreme musician Meat Loaf, has passed away at the age of 74. Meat Loaf acted in the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show and his rock opera piece “Bat Out of Hell” had skyrocketed to mass popularity. No details about his cause of death have been shared with the public as of yet.

Rachel Nagy: December 15, 1973 – January 14, 2022

Garage rock band The Detroit Cobra’s lead singer Rachel Nagy had passed away at the age of 37. Nagy was a co-founder of the band that formed in 1994. Influential in the garage band scene, especially in the Motor City, Nagy’s death is a loss to the entire industry. There is no known cause of death at this time.

Veronica Bennett AKA Ronnie Spector: August 10, 1943 – January 12, 2022

Ronnie Spector, co-founder of rock ‘n’ roll girl group The Ronettes, has passed away after struggling with cancer at the age of 78. Spector has a celebrated music career, from starting solo with five studio albums to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Ronettes.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat