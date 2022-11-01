mxdwn Music

RIP: Takeoff of Migos Dead at 28

November 1st, 2022 - 10:06 AM

It is a sad morning for rap fans because rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early this morning in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old and one third one third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos.

According to CNN.com Houston police responded to the scene of a shooting located in downtown Houston at a bowling and pool hall around 2:30 a.m. local time where one person was found dead and two other people were taken to the hospital.

According to authorities  the police were told that there was  a private party being held at the venue  before the shooting took place  An investigation is underway,

Takeoff was born  in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he began performing with his uncle and fellow rapper Quavo, along with Offset, as Migos in 2008. The trio found fame with their 2013 single “Versace.”

The group’s success became popular in 2016 with the release of their hit “Bad and Boujee,” which featured artist Lil Uzi Vert.

The single quickly became a sensation on the internet and it brought a multitude of memes which played off the lyrics “rain drop, drop top.”

Also the song got a big boost after “Atlanta” creator and star Donald Glover name-dropped the single during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

