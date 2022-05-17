Jerry Lee Lewis to be Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 2:48 PM

The Country Music Association announced on May 17 that Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante will all be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at the Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Lewis is set to be honored in the “Veterans Era Artist” category whereas Whitley falls into the “Modern Era Artist” set and Galante will be in the “Non-Performer” category.

Lewis is the fourth member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “founding 1986 class of inductees” to also be included in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Other notable names on that list include Elvis Presley, the Everly Brothers and Ray Charles.

“To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience,” Lewis notes. “The Little boy from Ferriday, La. listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

Lewis is attributed to his first record released under Sun, a cover of “Crazy Arms” by Ray Price did not do too well on the charts, yet he came back strong with “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On” and “Great Balls of Fire” which both topped country charts.

In the 1960s, Lewis signed under Smash Records which he noted allowed him to delve into his country side a bit more with pieces like “Another Place Another Time” and “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me).”

The CEO of CMA, Sarah Trahern, noted, “The works of this year’s inductees span crucial timestamps of Country Music history. Their impressive career landmark is the pinnacle accomplishment in Country Music and I’m so proud to see Eddie, Ray, Pete, Naomi and Wynonna getting their much-deserved plaques on the wall of the Rotunda. Today’s fans and generations to come will forever be reminded of the distinct impact each made on this genre.”

Music historian Colin Escott notes Lee Lewis is “a rock ‘n’ roller who could never quite get the Country out of his soul and a Country singer who could never forget rock ‘n’ roll.”

In 2020, Lee Lewis released an album consisting of only gospel covers following a stroke that made him fear a potential loss of music.